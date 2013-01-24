Anasayfa
Lumify USB C Transducer Cable

Features
Detachable Cable

USB C Cable

The USB C Transducer Cable is detachable for easy replacement.
Compatibility

Cable

The USB C Transducer cable is compatible with all Lumify Portable Ultrasound Transducers

Teknik özellikler

Length
  • 1.75 m

