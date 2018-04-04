Ingenia Elition 3.0T X/S Circular Edition Refurbished 3.0T MR System

The Philips Ingenia Elition X Circular Edition solution offers cutting-edge MR imaging techniques, while setting new standards for clinical research in 3.0T imaging based on gradient- and RF designs. The Ingenia Elition X/S Circular Edition delivers on superb image quality, and performs MRI exams up to 50% faster¹. Fast overall exam-time is achieved by improving patient handling setup time at the bore with the touchless guided patient setup. Compressed SENSE accelerates in both 2D- and 3D scanning. High productivity is achieved with the help of imaging capabilities such as SmartExam², 4D Multi-Transmit and ScanWise Implant³. Furthermore, the Ingenia Elition Circular Edition X/S offers an immersive audio-visual experience to calm patients and guide them through MR exams. Ingenia Elition 3.0T Circular Edition is available as X and S configuration.