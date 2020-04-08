Terimleri ara

Zenition 70 Circular Edition

Refurbished Mobile C-arm with Flat Detector

Zenition 70 lets you experience exceptional imaging clarity and offers flexibility for performing a wide variety of cases with our fourth generation Flat Detectors. Part of the Zenition mobile C-arm family – a series of harmonized mobile C-arm that offers proven ease of use and future-fit capabilities.

Features
The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price* compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, service performance levels and training as new Philips systems, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.

The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price* compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, service performance levels and training as new Philips systems, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.

The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price* compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, service performance levels and training as new Philips systems, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.
Refurbishment process

With over 30 years of OEM refurbishment experience, we guarantee high-quality Circular Edition systems. Each system undergoes our rigorous seven-step OEM refurbishment process, in which obsolete or defective parts are replaced with original Philips components. Systems are cosmetically refurbished to look brand-new, and full system testing ensures that performance and image quality are as good as new. Circular Edition systems are custom-configurable to meet your facility’s clinical needs, and we provide the same warranty as with new Philips systems.

With over 30 years of OEM refurbishment experience, we guarantee high-quality Circular Edition systems. Each system undergoes our rigorous seven-step OEM refurbishment process, in which obsolete or defective parts are replaced with original Philips components. Systems are cosmetically refurbished to look brand-new, and full system testing ensures that performance and image quality are as good as new. Circular Edition systems are custom-configurable to meet your facility’s clinical needs, and we provide the same warranty as with new Philips systems.

With over 30 years of OEM refurbishment experience, we guarantee high-quality Circular Edition systems. Each system undergoes our rigorous seven-step OEM refurbishment process, in which obsolete or defective parts are replaced with original Philips components. Systems are cosmetically refurbished to look brand-new, and full system testing ensures that performance and image quality are as good as new. Circular Edition systems are custom-configurable to meet your facility’s clinical needs, and we provide the same warranty as with new Philips systems.
Increase OR efficiency
Time is of the essence for surgical imaging. In a user study¹ the touch control and navigational aids of Unify workflow reduced miscommunication by almost half, while Position Memory reduced (re)positioning time by 20%.

Time is of the essence for surgical imaging. In a user study¹ the touch control and navigational aids of Unify workflow reduced miscommunication by almost half, while Position Memory reduced (re)positioning time by 20%.

Time is of the essence for surgical imaging. In a user study¹ the touch control and navigational aids of Unify workflow reduced miscommunication by almost half, while Position Memory reduced (re)positioning time by 20%.
Simplify fleet use across ORs
Operators at all experience levels can easily use the Zenition 70 and other Zenition systems, thanks to an intuitive point and shoot design and on-screen guidance. The Zenition user interface is so easy, it scored in the top 12% for best system usability¹.

Operators at all experience levels can easily use the Zenition 70 and other Zenition systems, thanks to an intuitive point and shoot design and on-screen guidance. The Zenition user interface is so easy, it scored in the top 12% for best system usability¹.

Operators at all experience levels can easily use the Zenition 70 and other Zenition systems, thanks to an intuitive point and shoot design and on-screen guidance. The Zenition user interface is so easy, it scored in the top 12% for best system usability¹.
Reduce total cost of ownership
Extend your system’s clinical performance with the standard Windows® platform ready to incorporate new innovations and software upgrades.

Extend your system’s clinical performance with the standard Windows® platform ready to incorporate new innovations and software upgrades.

Extend your system’s clinical performance with the standard Windows® platform ready to incorporate new innovations and software upgrades.
Simplify set-up of your new OR
Save time and effort when setting up a new OR by having Philips organize and equip your new operating room. You can easily connect all Zenition mobile C-arms with other OR systems and your hospital infrastructure through advanced connectivity and interoperability tools, including high speed wireless data transfer.

Save time and effort when setting up a new OR by having Philips organize and equip your new operating room. You can easily connect all Zenition mobile C-arms with other OR systems and your hospital infrastructure through advanced connectivity and interoperability tools, including high speed wireless data transfer.

Save time and effort when setting up a new OR by having Philips organize and equip your new operating room. You can easily connect all Zenition mobile C-arms with other OR systems and your hospital infrastructure through advanced connectivity and interoperability tools, including high speed wireless data transfer.
Offer state-of-the-art care
The standard Windows® platform accommodates new software options to extend your system’s clinical relevance, while the Technology Maximizer program² offers a cost-effective way to manage upgrades over time. Windows® also supports compliance with the latest security standards to protect patient data and prevent malware attacks which can affect service delivery.

The standard Windows® platform accommodates new software options to extend your system’s clinical relevance, while the Technology Maximizer program² offers a cost-effective way to manage upgrades over time. Windows® also supports compliance with the latest security standards to protect patient data and prevent malware attacks which can affect service delivery.

The standard Windows® platform accommodates new software options to extend your system’s clinical relevance, while the Technology Maximizer program² offers a cost-effective way to manage upgrades over time. Windows® also supports compliance with the latest security standards to protect patient data and prevent malware attacks which can affect service delivery.
Perform complex procedures
The Zenition 70 is engineered for continuous imaging with SmartFilters’ enhanced heat management to support longer and complex procedures. Visualize complex structures and dense anatomy with exceptional clarity and dose control through advanced image processing algorithms and radiation management features.

The Zenition 70 is engineered for continuous imaging with SmartFilters’ enhanced heat management to support longer and complex procedures. Visualize complex structures and dense anatomy with exceptional clarity and dose control through advanced image processing algorithms and radiation management features.

The Zenition 70 is engineered for continuous imaging with SmartFilters’ enhanced heat management to support longer and complex procedures. Visualize complex structures and dense anatomy with exceptional clarity and dose control through advanced image processing algorithms and radiation management features.
Welcome challenging patients
Every patient is unique and the Zenition 70 helps you obtain uniquely specific image quality at efficient dose levels, regardless of patient challenges. For example, Pulsed Fluoroscopy enhances imaging of dense and complex anatomy to support you in managing dose, while our premium imaging technologies clarify tiny details and anomalies for diverse patients.

Every patient is unique and the Zenition 70 helps you obtain uniquely specific image quality at efficient dose levels, regardless of patient challenges. For example, Pulsed Fluoroscopy enhances imaging of dense and complex anatomy to support you in managing dose, while our premium imaging technologies clarify tiny details and anomalies for diverse patients.

Every patient is unique and the Zenition 70 helps you obtain uniquely specific image quality at efficient dose levels, regardless of patient challenges. For example, Pulsed Fluoroscopy enhances imaging of dense and complex anatomy to support you in managing dose, while our premium imaging technologies clarify tiny details and anomalies for diverse patients.
Reduce distractions
When performing a challenging stent graft or spinal fusion, reducing technical distractions and discussions can help surgical teams remain focused on the patient. With Unify workflow’s navigation aids, surgical teams experienced smoother interactions and less miscommunication in a usability study¹. Position Memory reduced frustration during (re)positioning tasks¹.

When performing a challenging stent graft or spinal fusion, reducing technical distractions and discussions can help surgical teams remain focused on the patient. With Unify workflow’s navigation aids, surgical teams experienced smoother interactions and less miscommunication in a usability study¹. Position Memory reduced frustration during (re)positioning tasks¹.

When performing a challenging stent graft or spinal fusion, reducing technical distractions and discussions can help surgical teams remain focused on the patient. With Unify workflow’s navigation aids, surgical teams experienced smoother interactions and less miscommunication in a usability study¹. Position Memory reduced frustration during (re)positioning tasks¹.
Simplify operation for users
To help improve the daily work of your medical staff, Unify workflow is designed to take the complexity and frustration out of surgical imaging tasks for novice and experienced users. Users quickly feel comfortable using Zenition, thanks to its touch controls that work like standard tablets and smartphones.

To help improve the daily work of your medical staff, Unify workflow is designed to take the complexity and frustration out of surgical imaging tasks for novice and experienced users. Users quickly feel comfortable using Zenition, thanks to its touch controls that work like standard tablets and smartphones.

To help improve the daily work of your medical staff, Unify workflow is designed to take the complexity and frustration out of surgical imaging tasks for novice and experienced users. Users quickly feel comfortable using Zenition, thanks to its touch controls that work like standard tablets and smartphones.
Easy to operate by one user
The system can be easily operated by one user to reduce staffing costs thanks to the easy glide movements of the fully counterbalanced C-arm and lightweight Mobile View Station.

The system can be easily operated by one user to reduce staffing costs thanks to the easy glide movements of the fully counterbalanced C-arm and lightweight Mobile View Station.

The system can be easily operated by one user to reduce staffing costs thanks to the easy glide movements of the fully counterbalanced C-arm and lightweight Mobile View Station.
Streamline fleet management
The standard Windows® platform simplifies software management across your C-arm fleet. With Philips Support Connect, system administrators can now perform many system tasks themselves to avoid delays and avoid costly service visits. System and wireless settings can be easily exported to all Zenition systems to save time.

The standard Windows® platform simplifies software management across your C-arm fleet. With Philips Support Connect, system administrators can now perform many system tasks themselves to avoid delays and avoid costly service visits. System and wireless settings can be easily exported to all Zenition systems to save time.

The standard Windows® platform simplifies software management across your C-arm fleet. With Philips Support Connect, system administrators can now perform many system tasks themselves to avoid delays and avoid costly service visits. System and wireless settings can be easily exported to all Zenition systems to save time.
Fast service and sharing
With our remote support options, we can log in on the spot to guide you through a service issue. This allows many service issues to be handled without an on-site visit to save time and money. You can speed up system diagnostics with our built-in CAT tool. The wireless connectivity option allows you to share data and images across the hospital to support efficiency.

With our remote support options, we can log in on the spot to guide you through a service issue. This allows many service issues to be handled without an on-site visit to save time and money. You can speed up system diagnostics with our built-in CAT tool. The wireless connectivity option allows you to share data and images across the hospital to support efficiency.

With our remote support options, we can log in on the spot to guide you through a service issue. This allows many service issues to be handled without an on-site visit to save time and money. You can speed up system diagnostics with our built-in CAT tool. The wireless connectivity option allows you to share data and images across the hospital to support efficiency.
Touch screen module
More imaging control at table side

TSM increases surgeon table-side control during procedures and thereby enhancing the clinical capabilities of Zenition 70. This optional feature provides instantaneous access to images on the TSM paves the way for smooth, straightforward and efficient communication.

TSM increases surgeon table-side control during procedures and thereby enhancing the clinical capabilities of Zenition 70. This optional feature provides instantaneous access to images on the TSM paves the way for smooth, straightforward and efficient communication.

TSM increases surgeon table-side control during procedures and thereby enhancing the clinical capabilities of Zenition 70. This optional feature provides instantaneous access to images on the TSM paves the way for smooth, straightforward and efficient communication.
The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price* compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, service performance levels and training as new Philips systems, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.

The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price* compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, service performance levels and training as new Philips systems, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.

The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price* compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, service performance levels and training as new Philips systems, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.
With over 30 years of OEM refurbishment experience, we guarantee high-quality Circular Edition systems. Each system undergoes our rigorous seven-step OEM refurbishment process, in which obsolete or defective parts are replaced with original Philips components. Systems are cosmetically refurbished to look brand-new, and full system testing ensures that performance and image quality are as good as new. Circular Edition systems are custom-configurable to meet your facility’s clinical needs, and we provide the same warranty as with new Philips systems.

With over 30 years of OEM refurbishment experience, we guarantee high-quality Circular Edition systems. Each system undergoes our rigorous seven-step OEM refurbishment process, in which obsolete or defective parts are replaced with original Philips components. Systems are cosmetically refurbished to look brand-new, and full system testing ensures that performance and image quality are as good as new. Circular Edition systems are custom-configurable to meet your facility’s clinical needs, and we provide the same warranty as with new Philips systems.

With over 30 years of OEM refurbishment experience, we guarantee high-quality Circular Edition systems. Each system undergoes our rigorous seven-step OEM refurbishment process, in which obsolete or defective parts are replaced with original Philips components. Systems are cosmetically refurbished to look brand-new, and full system testing ensures that performance and image quality are as good as new. Circular Edition systems are custom-configurable to meet your facility’s clinical needs, and we provide the same warranty as with new Philips systems.
Increase OR efficiency
Time is of the essence for surgical imaging. In a user study¹ the touch control and navigational aids of Unify workflow reduced miscommunication by almost half, while Position Memory reduced (re)positioning time by 20%.

Time is of the essence for surgical imaging. In a user study¹ the touch control and navigational aids of Unify workflow reduced miscommunication by almost half, while Position Memory reduced (re)positioning time by 20%.

Time is of the essence for surgical imaging. In a user study¹ the touch control and navigational aids of Unify workflow reduced miscommunication by almost half, while Position Memory reduced (re)positioning time by 20%.
Simplify fleet use across ORs
Operators at all experience levels can easily use the Zenition 70 and other Zenition systems, thanks to an intuitive point and shoot design and on-screen guidance. The Zenition user interface is so easy, it scored in the top 12% for best system usability¹.

Operators at all experience levels can easily use the Zenition 70 and other Zenition systems, thanks to an intuitive point and shoot design and on-screen guidance. The Zenition user interface is so easy, it scored in the top 12% for best system usability¹.

Operators at all experience levels can easily use the Zenition 70 and other Zenition systems, thanks to an intuitive point and shoot design and on-screen guidance. The Zenition user interface is so easy, it scored in the top 12% for best system usability¹.
Reduce total cost of ownership
Extend your system’s clinical performance with the standard Windows® platform ready to incorporate new innovations and software upgrades.

Extend your system’s clinical performance with the standard Windows® platform ready to incorporate new innovations and software upgrades.

Extend your system’s clinical performance with the standard Windows® platform ready to incorporate new innovations and software upgrades.
Simplify set-up of your new OR
Save time and effort when setting up a new OR by having Philips organize and equip your new operating room. You can easily connect all Zenition mobile C-arms with other OR systems and your hospital infrastructure through advanced connectivity and interoperability tools, including high speed wireless data transfer.

Save time and effort when setting up a new OR by having Philips organize and equip your new operating room. You can easily connect all Zenition mobile C-arms with other OR systems and your hospital infrastructure through advanced connectivity and interoperability tools, including high speed wireless data transfer.

Save time and effort when setting up a new OR by having Philips organize and equip your new operating room. You can easily connect all Zenition mobile C-arms with other OR systems and your hospital infrastructure through advanced connectivity and interoperability tools, including high speed wireless data transfer.
Offer state-of-the-art care
The standard Windows® platform accommodates new software options to extend your system’s clinical relevance, while the Technology Maximizer program² offers a cost-effective way to manage upgrades over time. Windows® also supports compliance with the latest security standards to protect patient data and prevent malware attacks which can affect service delivery.

The standard Windows® platform accommodates new software options to extend your system’s clinical relevance, while the Technology Maximizer program² offers a cost-effective way to manage upgrades over time. Windows® also supports compliance with the latest security standards to protect patient data and prevent malware attacks which can affect service delivery.

The standard Windows® platform accommodates new software options to extend your system’s clinical relevance, while the Technology Maximizer program² offers a cost-effective way to manage upgrades over time. Windows® also supports compliance with the latest security standards to protect patient data and prevent malware attacks which can affect service delivery.
Perform complex procedures
The Zenition 70 is engineered for continuous imaging with SmartFilters’ enhanced heat management to support longer and complex procedures. Visualize complex structures and dense anatomy with exceptional clarity and dose control through advanced image processing algorithms and radiation management features.

The Zenition 70 is engineered for continuous imaging with SmartFilters’ enhanced heat management to support longer and complex procedures. Visualize complex structures and dense anatomy with exceptional clarity and dose control through advanced image processing algorithms and radiation management features.

The Zenition 70 is engineered for continuous imaging with SmartFilters’ enhanced heat management to support longer and complex procedures. Visualize complex structures and dense anatomy with exceptional clarity and dose control through advanced image processing algorithms and radiation management features.
Welcome challenging patients
Every patient is unique and the Zenition 70 helps you obtain uniquely specific image quality at efficient dose levels, regardless of patient challenges. For example, Pulsed Fluoroscopy enhances imaging of dense and complex anatomy to support you in managing dose, while our premium imaging technologies clarify tiny details and anomalies for diverse patients.

Every patient is unique and the Zenition 70 helps you obtain uniquely specific image quality at efficient dose levels, regardless of patient challenges. For example, Pulsed Fluoroscopy enhances imaging of dense and complex anatomy to support you in managing dose, while our premium imaging technologies clarify tiny details and anomalies for diverse patients.

Every patient is unique and the Zenition 70 helps you obtain uniquely specific image quality at efficient dose levels, regardless of patient challenges. For example, Pulsed Fluoroscopy enhances imaging of dense and complex anatomy to support you in managing dose, while our premium imaging technologies clarify tiny details and anomalies for diverse patients.
Reduce distractions
When performing a challenging stent graft or spinal fusion, reducing technical distractions and discussions can help surgical teams remain focused on the patient. With Unify workflow’s navigation aids, surgical teams experienced smoother interactions and less miscommunication in a usability study¹. Position Memory reduced frustration during (re)positioning tasks¹.

When performing a challenging stent graft or spinal fusion, reducing technical distractions and discussions can help surgical teams remain focused on the patient. With Unify workflow’s navigation aids, surgical teams experienced smoother interactions and less miscommunication in a usability study¹. Position Memory reduced frustration during (re)positioning tasks¹.

When performing a challenging stent graft or spinal fusion, reducing technical distractions and discussions can help surgical teams remain focused on the patient. With Unify workflow’s navigation aids, surgical teams experienced smoother interactions and less miscommunication in a usability study¹. Position Memory reduced frustration during (re)positioning tasks¹.
Simplify operation for users
To help improve the daily work of your medical staff, Unify workflow is designed to take the complexity and frustration out of surgical imaging tasks for novice and experienced users. Users quickly feel comfortable using Zenition, thanks to its touch controls that work like standard tablets and smartphones.

To help improve the daily work of your medical staff, Unify workflow is designed to take the complexity and frustration out of surgical imaging tasks for novice and experienced users. Users quickly feel comfortable using Zenition, thanks to its touch controls that work like standard tablets and smartphones.

To help improve the daily work of your medical staff, Unify workflow is designed to take the complexity and frustration out of surgical imaging tasks for novice and experienced users. Users quickly feel comfortable using Zenition, thanks to its touch controls that work like standard tablets and smartphones.
Easy to operate by one user
The system can be easily operated by one user to reduce staffing costs thanks to the easy glide movements of the fully counterbalanced C-arm and lightweight Mobile View Station.

The system can be easily operated by one user to reduce staffing costs thanks to the easy glide movements of the fully counterbalanced C-arm and lightweight Mobile View Station.

The system can be easily operated by one user to reduce staffing costs thanks to the easy glide movements of the fully counterbalanced C-arm and lightweight Mobile View Station.
Streamline fleet management
The standard Windows® platform simplifies software management across your C-arm fleet. With Philips Support Connect, system administrators can now perform many system tasks themselves to avoid delays and avoid costly service visits. System and wireless settings can be easily exported to all Zenition systems to save time.

The standard Windows® platform simplifies software management across your C-arm fleet. With Philips Support Connect, system administrators can now perform many system tasks themselves to avoid delays and avoid costly service visits. System and wireless settings can be easily exported to all Zenition systems to save time.

The standard Windows® platform simplifies software management across your C-arm fleet. With Philips Support Connect, system administrators can now perform many system tasks themselves to avoid delays and avoid costly service visits. System and wireless settings can be easily exported to all Zenition systems to save time.
Fast service and sharing
With our remote support options, we can log in on the spot to guide you through a service issue. This allows many service issues to be handled without an on-site visit to save time and money. You can speed up system diagnostics with our built-in CAT tool. The wireless connectivity option allows you to share data and images across the hospital to support efficiency.

With our remote support options, we can log in on the spot to guide you through a service issue. This allows many service issues to be handled without an on-site visit to save time and money. You can speed up system diagnostics with our built-in CAT tool. The wireless connectivity option allows you to share data and images across the hospital to support efficiency.

With our remote support options, we can log in on the spot to guide you through a service issue. This allows many service issues to be handled without an on-site visit to save time and money. You can speed up system diagnostics with our built-in CAT tool. The wireless connectivity option allows you to share data and images across the hospital to support efficiency.
Touch screen module
TSM increases surgeon table-side control during procedures and thereby enhancing the clinical capabilities of Zenition 70. This optional feature provides instantaneous access to images on the TSM paves the way for smooth, straightforward and efficient communication.

TSM increases surgeon table-side control during procedures and thereby enhancing the clinical capabilities of Zenition 70. This optional feature provides instantaneous access to images on the TSM paves the way for smooth, straightforward and efficient communication.

TSM increases surgeon table-side control during procedures and thereby enhancing the clinical capabilities of Zenition 70. This optional feature provides instantaneous access to images on the TSM paves the way for smooth, straightforward and efficient communication.

Documentation

Brochure

Brochure

Brochure

Teknik özellikler

X-ray generation
X-ray generation
X-ray generator
  • Monoblock 80 KHz high frequency generator
X-ray tube
  • Rotating Anode (tube)
Maximum generator output
  • 15 kW
Flat detector
Flat detector
Flat detector
  • Trixell amorphous silicon detector
Matrix size
  • For FD 26x26: 1560 x 1424 pixels. For FD 21x21: 1344 x 1344 pixels
Detector Area
  • For FD 26: 26.2x26.2cm (10.3"x10.3") For FD 21: 20.7x20.7cm (8.15"x8.15")
Pixel pitch
  • For FD 26x26: 184 μm. For FD 21x21: 154 μm.
Connectivity
Connectivity
WLAN
  • Optional
Video in
  • S-Video, DVI (digital and analog), SDI
Digital video out (optional)
  • 2 DVI connectors left and right monitor
USB storage
  • PNG, MP4, BMP
Advanced DICOM/IHE package (optional)
  • Modality Worklist Management, Modality Performed Procedure Step Storage
Options
Options
Image Viewer
  • Multi Modality Viewer
Tank laser aiming device
  • Laser aimer projects a crosshair from the X-ray tank towards the detector.
Geometry
Geometry
C-arc depth
  • 73 cm/ 29 inch
C-arc
  • Color coded, fully balanced
Angulation
  • + 90 / - 50 °
Source Image Distance
  • 99.3 cm/ 39 inch
Maximum generator output
  • 15 kW
  • * Average cost savings compared to the purchase price of a similar new Philips system. Pricing depends on modality, product type, configuration, and other factors.

