Bring advanced interventions to your angio suite with cutting-edge technology, brilliant image quality and clinical performance. Philips Allura Xper FD20 Circular Edition X-ray system is designed to support your practice far into the future.
The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price* compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, service performance levels and training as new Philips systems, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.
Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition - IGT
Refurbishment process
With over 30 years of OEM refurbishment experience, we guarantee high-quality Circular Edition systems. Each system undergoes our rigorous seven-step OEM refurbishment process, in which obsolete or defective parts are replaced with original Philips components. Systems are cosmetically refurbished to look brand-new, and full system testing ensures that performance and image quality are as good as new. Circular Edition systems are custom-configurable to meet your facility’s clinical needs, and we provide the same warranty as with new Philips systems.
XperCT
XperCT for high quality imaging in the lab
XperCT brings high quality imaging to interventional systems. You can use it to assess soft tissue, bone structure, and stent deployment before, during and after interventional procedures. During procedures, it may help you avoid structures and identify vessels feeding tumors.
Flat Detector Technology
Flat Detector Technology with 2k imaging resolution
Philips next generation dynamic Flat Detector provides excellent image quality at a low patient X-ray dose. The complete 2048 x 2048 imaging pipeline is valuable for interventional procedures with 2k imaging capabilities. The Allura imaging chain captures information at a resolution four times greater than conventional angiography systems.
Allura 3D-RA
Allura 3D-RA enhances visualization
Philips Allura 3D-RA generates 3D visualization of pathologies from a single rotational angiography run in a few seconds. Used with the unique whole-body coverage of Philips Allura FD systems, it can cover any anatomy including cerebral, abdominal and peripheral areas. Additional features compensate for patient movement and provide high contrast resolution for all applications.
Allura 3D-CA
Allura 3D-CA for superb insight into tortuous vasculature
Philips Allura 3D Coronary Angiography (3D-CA) is a powerful interventional tool for coronary imaging. It may help prevent misrepresentations of lesions and bifurcations by minimizing foreshortened views of the coronary vessel tree.
Integrated cath lab
Integrated cath lab to enhance decision making
Philips deep level of cath lab integration creates a fluid workflow. Next to the essential needs of dicom integration it brings together advanced image acquisition and visualization tools, multimodality access, hemodaynamic monitoring, and integrated reporting. This reduces date entry and provides access to case information when and where it’s needed.
XperCT
XperCT brings high quality imaging to interventional systems. You can use it to assess soft tissue, bone structure, and stent deployment before, during and after interventional procedures. During procedures, it may help you avoid structures and identify vessels feeding tumors.
Flat Detector Technology
Philips next generation dynamic Flat Detector provides excellent image quality at a low patient X-ray dose. The complete 2048 x 2048 imaging pipeline is valuable for interventional procedures with 2k imaging capabilities. The Allura imaging chain captures information at a resolution four times greater than conventional angiography systems.
Allura 3D-RA
Philips Allura 3D-RA generates 3D visualization of pathologies from a single rotational angiography run in a few seconds. Used with the unique whole-body coverage of Philips Allura FD systems, it can cover any anatomy including cerebral, abdominal and peripheral areas. Additional features compensate for patient movement and provide high contrast resolution for all applications.
Allura 3D-CA
Philips Allura 3D Coronary Angiography (3D-CA) is a powerful interventional tool for coronary imaging. It may help prevent misrepresentations of lesions and bifurcations by minimizing foreshortened views of the coronary vessel tree.
Integrated cath lab
Philips deep level of cath lab integration creates a fluid workflow. Next to the essential needs of dicom integration it brings together advanced image acquisition and visualization tools, multimodality access, hemodaynamic monitoring, and integrated reporting. This reduces date entry and provides access to case information when and where it’s needed.
* Average cost savings compared to the purchase price of a similar new Philips system. Pricing depends on modality, product type, configuration, and other factors.
