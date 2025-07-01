Compact 5500 Series

Some compact ultrasound systems have capabilities as small as their size. Philips Compact Ultrasound System 5500 Series is different. It packs powerful performance into a compact design to help you quickly reach the answers you need. Available in general imaging, point of care, cardiac and OB/GYN configurations, the Compact 5500 Series includes many of the advances of Philips premium ultrasound and technology in a portable system with proven workflow for valuable insights at the bedside. In fact, it offers image quality comparable to Philips premium cart-based systems. Compact 5500 Series is compact without compromise.

