Collaboration Live is the first integrated telemedicine tool with diagnostic quality*. Securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system to a PC or mobile device* allowing you to extend your team without expanding it. Give care team members access to on-demand experts for real-time remote clinical diagnosis with remote system control, decision support on complex exams and training on care protocols*.
