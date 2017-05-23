Terimleri ara
With SimplyFlo, Philips Respironics has created the world's smallest and lightest stationary oxygen concentrator. SimplyFlo is a completely new option for nocturnal patients who resist therapy because of lifestyle disruptions.
Request contact
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Small and light to help increase compliance
Convenient secondary device to create new revenues
Nighttime therapy to stay active during the day
|Size
|
|Weight
|
|User interface
|
|Filtration
|
|Oxygen concentrations*
|
|Outlet pressure
|
|Continuous flow settings
|
|Sound level
|
|Operational temperature
|
|Relative humidity
|
|Altitude
|
|Temperature
|
|Relative humidity
|
|Input
|
|Power consumption
|
|Output
|
|Sound level
|
|Alarm type
|
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand