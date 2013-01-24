Anasayfa
Philips - Ana sayfaya gitmek için buraya tıklayın

Terimleri ara

Trilogy 200 Portable ventilator

Trilogy 200

Portable ventilator

Benzer ürünler bul

Versatile, easy-to-use Trilogy 200 provides invasive and non-invasive ventilator support for adult and pediatric patients in the home, hospital and acute-care sites. The pressure- and volume-mode ventilator has proprietary therapy algorithms, connectivity and enhanced triggering sensitivity which decreases the work of breathing. Trilogy 200 helps care teams provide quality respiratory care while meeting patients’ evolving needs.

Bizimle iletişime geçin

Teknik özellikler

Dimensions and weight
Dimensions and weight
Dimensions
  • 16.68 cm L x 28.45 cm W x 23.52 cm H (6.6" L x 11.2" W x 9.5" H)
Weight
  • 5 kg (11 lb)
Controls
Controls
Circuit types
  • Active Flow; Active with PAP; Passive
Ventilation types
  • Pressure and Volume
Volume modes
  • AC; SIMV (w/PS); CV; AC-MPV
Pressure modes
  • CPAP; S; S/T; T; PC-SIMV (w/PS); PC; PC-MPV; AVAPS-AE
IPAP
  • 4 to 50 cm H₂O
PEEP/EPAP for active circuits
  • 0 to 25 cm H₂O
PEEP/EPAP for passive circuits
  • 4 to 25 cm H₂O
CPAP for passive circuits
  • 4 to 20 cm H₂O
Pressure support differential
  • 0 to 40 cm H₂O
Alarms
Alarms
Apnea rate
  • Off; 10 to 60 s
Circuit disconnect
  • Off; 5 to 60 s
High tidal volume
  • Off; 50 to 2000 ml
Low tidal volume
  • Off; 40 to 2000 ml
High minute ventilation
  • Off; 1 to 99 l/min
Low minute ventilations
  • Off; 0.2 to 99 l/min
High respiratory rate
  • Off; 4 to 80 BPM
Low respiratory rate
  • Off; 4 to 80 BPM
Measured patient parameters
Measured patient parameters
Respiratory rate
  • 0 to 80 BPM
Minute ventilation
  • 0 to 99 l/min
Leak rate
  • 0 to 200 l/min
Vte/Vti
  • 0 to 2000 ml
Peak inspiratory flow
  • 0 to 200 l/min
Peak inspiratory pressure
  • 0 to 99 cm H₂O
Mean airway pressure
  • 0 to 99 cm H₂O
% Patient triggered breaths
  • 0 to 100 %
I:E ratio
  • 9.9:1 to 1:9.9
Controls
Controls
Tidal volume
  • 0 to 2000 ml
Breath rate
  • 0 to 60 BPM for AC mode; 1 to 60 BPM for all other modes
Inspiratory time
  • 0.3 to 5.0 s
Rise time
  • 1 to 6
Ramp start pressure
  • 0 to 25 cm H₂O for active circuits; 4 to 25 cm H₂O for passive circuits; 4 to 19 cm H₂O in CPAP
Ramp length
  • Off; 5 to 45 minute(s)
Flex
  • Off; 1 to 3
Flow trigger sensitivity
  • 1 to 9 l/min
Flow cycle
  • 10 to 90 %
Apnea rate
  • 4 to 60 BPM

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand