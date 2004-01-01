Terimleri ara

mL26-8 Transducer

Compact and Ultra-high frequency

Learn more about the Philips mL26-8 ultra-high frequency, compact linear array transducer that allows you to image from eyeball to hip - all with the same transducer. Added presets for MSK, breast, vascular, dermal and ocular provide added versatility. See specifications in the table below.

Teknik özellikler

Specifications
Specifications
Technology
  • Broadband
Number of elements
  • 192
Frequency range
  • 26-8 MHz
Array Type
  • Compact linear
Modes
  • 2D, steerable pulsed wave and color Doppler, Color Power Angio (CPA), panoramic and xRes imaging, xRes Pro, M-mode and Directional CPA, Flow Viewer
Applications
  • High-resolution superficial (MSK and small parts) applications, ocular, vascular and dermal
Biopsy capable
  • Yes
