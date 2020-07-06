Terimleri ara

L12-4 for InnoSight Transducer

Linear Array Transducer

Linear probe can be used for Abdominal, Vascular, nerve, small parts, MSK and with biopsy guides.

Features
Application Versatility
InnoSight is a compact portable system designed to use in wide variety of clinical applications. System comes equipped with optimized Tissue specific presets from Abdomen to Obstetrics & Gynecology to Cardiology and Point of care applications. User can perform detailed measurements and analysis with dedicated application specific calculation packages, body marks and annotations.

InnoSight is a compact portable system designed to use in wide variety of clinical applications. System comes equipped with optimized Tissue specific presets from Abdomen to Obstetrics & Gynecology to Cardiology and Point of care applications. User can perform detailed measurements and analysis with dedicated application specific calculation packages, body marks and annotations.

InnoSight is a compact portable system designed to use in wide variety of clinical applications. System comes equipped with optimized Tissue specific presets from Abdomen to Obstetrics & Gynecology to Cardiology and Point of care applications. User can perform detailed measurements and analysis with dedicated application specific calculation packages, body marks and annotations.
InnoSight is a compact portable system designed to use in wide variety of clinical applications. System comes equipped with optimized Tissue specific presets from Abdomen to Obstetrics & Gynecology to Cardiology and Point of care applications. User can perform detailed measurements and analysis with dedicated application specific calculation packages, body marks and annotations.
  Application Versatility
Application Versatility
InnoSight is a compact portable system designed to use in wide variety of clinical applications. System comes equipped with optimized Tissue specific presets from Abdomen to Obstetrics & Gynecology to Cardiology and Point of care applications. User can perform detailed measurements and analysis with dedicated application specific calculation packages, body marks and annotations.

InnoSight is a compact portable system designed to use in wide variety of clinical applications. System comes equipped with optimized Tissue specific presets from Abdomen to Obstetrics & Gynecology to Cardiology and Point of care applications. User can perform detailed measurements and analysis with dedicated application specific calculation packages, body marks and annotations.

InnoSight is a compact portable system designed to use in wide variety of clinical applications. System comes equipped with optimized Tissue specific presets from Abdomen to Obstetrics & Gynecology to Cardiology and Point of care applications. User can perform detailed measurements and analysis with dedicated application specific calculation packages, body marks and annotations.
InnoSight is a compact portable system designed to use in wide variety of clinical applications. System comes equipped with optimized Tissue specific presets from Abdomen to Obstetrics & Gynecology to Cardiology and Point of care applications. User can perform detailed measurements and analysis with dedicated application specific calculation packages, body marks and annotations.

Teknik özellikler

Transducers
  • L12-4 Linear Array Transducer
Technology
  • Broadband
Frequency range
  • 12-4 MHz
Array Type
  • Linear
Number of elements
  • 128
Modes
  • 2D,
  • M-mode,
  • Steerable PWD,
  • Color Doppler,
  • Color Power Angio (CPA),
  • SonoCT,
  • Tissue Harmonic Imaging,
  • Advanced XRES,
Applications
  • Carotid, arterial, venous, thyroid, breast,
  • abdominal, MSK, and nerve applications
Supports Biopsy Kits
  • Yes
Transducers
  • L12-4 Linear Array Transducer
Technology
  • Broadband
Frequency range
  • 12-4 MHz
Array Type
  • Linear
Number of elements
  • 128
Modes
  • 2D,
  • M-mode,
  • Steerable PWD,
  • Color Doppler,
  • Color Power Angio (CPA),
  • SonoCT,
  • Tissue Harmonic Imaging,
  • Advanced XRES,
Applications
  • Carotid, arterial, venous, thyroid, breast,
  • abdominal, MSK, and nerve applications
Supports Biopsy Kits
  • Yes
  • Available in select countries. Please consult your Philips representative for further details.

