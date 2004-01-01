Adult NIBP Air Hose, Length 1.5M (4.92 feet) Air Hose 5mm bore connector

Air Hose for Non-Invasive Adult Blood Pressure Cuffs, Length 1.5M (4.92 feet). Connects all sizes of Philips reusable and disposable adult and pediatric NIBP cuffs to the monitor. Use with adult and pediatric pressure cuffs only. CANNOT BE USED with Neonatal Cuffs.