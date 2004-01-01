Terimleri ara

Adult NIBP Air Hose, Length 1.5M (4.92 feet)

Air Hose 5mm bore connector

Benzer ürünler bul

Air Hose for Non-Invasive Adult Blood Pressure Cuffs, Length 1.5M (4.92 feet). Connects all sizes of Philips reusable and disposable adult and pediatric NIBP cuffs to the monitor. Use with adult and pediatric pressure cuffs only. CANNOT BE USED with Neonatal Cuffs.

Bizimle iletişime geçin

Teknik özellikler

NIBP Air Hose
NIBP Air Hose
Air Hose Length
  • 1.5M (4.92 feet)
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Supplies
  • M1008A, M1008B, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, 860335, 862474, 862478,
  • 863055, 863057, 863058, 863059, 863060, 863061, 863062, 863063,
  • 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863069, 863070, 863071, 863072,
  • 863073, 863074, 863079, 863080, 863081, 863082, 863275, 863276,
  • 863278, M8105A, M8105AT, M8102A, M2636C, M3535A, M3536A,
  • M3536M, M1350B, M1350C, M2702A, M2703A, M2704A, M2705A, M8105AS
CE Certified
  • Yes
Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • NIBP
Product Type
  • Air Hose
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • .150
Packaging Unit
  • 1 bag = 1 tube
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • none
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • Philips NIBP Cuffs
NIBP Air Hose
NIBP Air Hose
Air Hose Length
  • 1.5M (4.92 feet)
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Supplies
  • M1008A, M1008B, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, 860335, 862474, 862478,
  • 863055, 863057, 863058, 863059, 863060, 863061, 863062, 863063,
  • 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863069, 863070, 863071, 863072,
  • 863073, 863074, 863079, 863080, 863081, 863082, 863275, 863276,
  • 863278, M8105A, M8105AT, M8102A, M2636C, M3535A, M3536A,
  • M3536M, M1350B, M1350C, M2702A, M2703A, M2704A, M2705A, M8105AS
CE Certified
  • Yes
See all specifications
NIBP Air Hose
NIBP Air Hose
Air Hose Length
  • 1.5M (4.92 feet)
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Supplies
  • M1008A, M1008B, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, 860335, 862474, 862478,
  • 863055, 863057, 863058, 863059, 863060, 863061, 863062, 863063,
  • 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863069, 863070, 863071, 863072,
  • 863073, 863074, 863079, 863080, 863081, 863082, 863275, 863276,
  • 863278, M8105A, M8105AT, M8102A, M2636C, M3535A, M3536A,
  • M3536M, M1350B, M1350C, M2702A, M2703A, M2704A, M2705A, M8105AS
CE Certified
  • Yes
Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • NIBP
Product Type
  • Air Hose
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • .150
Packaging Unit
  • 1 bag = 1 tube
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • none
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • Philips NIBP Cuffs

Bağlantıya tıklayarak resmi Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") web sitesinden ayrılacaksınız. Bu sitede görülebilecek üçüncü şahıs web sitelerine bağlantılar yalnızca size kolaylık sağlamak amacıyla verilmiştir ve hiçbir şekilde bu bağlantı verilen web sitelerinde sağlanan bilgilerin herhangi bir bağlantısı veya onayını temsil etmez. Philips, herhangi bir üçüncü taraf web sitesi veya burada yer alan bilgilerle ilgili olarak hiçbir beyanda bulunmaz veya garanti vermez.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Bağlantıya tıklayarak resmi Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") web sitesinden ayrılacaksınız. Bu sitede görülebilecek üçüncü şahıs web sitelerine bağlantılar yalnızca size kolaylık sağlamak amacıyla verilmiştir ve hiçbir şekilde bu bağlantı verilen web sitelerinde sağlanan bilgilerin herhangi bir bağlantısı veya onayını temsil etmez. Philips, herhangi bir üçüncü taraf web sitesi veya burada yer alan bilgilerle ilgili olarak hiçbir beyanda bulunmaz veya garanti vermez.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. Tüm hakları saklıdır.

Sitemiz Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome veya Firefox'un en son sürümüyle en iyi şekilde görüntülenebilir.