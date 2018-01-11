Terimleri ara

Focusing more on the patient can boost efficiency in MRI procedures

Philips commissioned an external agency to conduct a study about MRI Suite Efficiency across four regions: USA, Germany, Middle East and UK.

 

Although the radiologists and radiographers interviewed reported a relatively high degree of contentment with the efficiency of MRI procedures, they also reported considerable issues with efficiency.

 

This paper examines some root causes of MRI procedural inefficiency in detail, and proposes that – through putting greater emphasis on the patient during MRI procedures – it is possible to increase efficiency.

