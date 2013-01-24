Philips helped Universitätsklinikum Hamburg-Eppendorf optimize their OR capacity and increase staff satisfaction resulting in 1400 more surgeries, 77% reduced downtime in the central OR and improved staff satisfaction.Daha fazla bilgi
Dr. Patrick Heiler shares why the implementation phase in healthcare transformation projects is important.
Performance improvement consulting implements capacity management improvements in bed assignment and workflow
Philips helped the cardiology department at the Reinier de Graaf Hospital to improve throughput of clinical cardiology patients, resulting in a 57% decrease of admission freezes for the Chest Pain Center** and patients go home an hour earlier.
What is the ideal layout for an emergency department? Read the outcomes of a round-table session with experienced doctors and nurses addressing this question.
A checklist covering the most important items for an initial assessment, to work towards your ideal emergency department.
Krankenhaus Düren engaged Philips to help improve their ICU bed management, by gathering insights and identifying areas for improvement to make better use of their ICU bed capacity.
Rijnstate engaged Philips to help optimize work processes, and setup for a new cardiac catheterization department. Using the Integrated Cardiovascular Solutions Quick Scan, a department-wide analysis of various quality parameters was done and clear opportunities for the short- and long-term were identified.
Wye Valley NHS Trust engaged Philips to help improve the quality and productivity of its imaging services. Philips consultants delivered a foundational level training course to imaging staff and a focused improvement project to the MR group. The Trust expects to improve workflow and increase productivity by 5-10% per year.
Outcomes of a round-table session with physicians and nurses hosted by Philips Healthcare Consultants, addressing the question: "How can an emergency department be set up to handle an increase in patient intake?"
Heart Hospital TaUH engaged the Philips consulting team to help understand gaps between processes and practices, and to define a set of cardiac careflow improvement initiatives that could be implemented in their current and new facility
The Flevoziekenhuis hospital asked the Philips consulting team to help optimize the Emergency Department processes in order to meet the care demand more effectively at busy times.
Dr Peadar O'Mórdha explains how we can improve healthcare performance by creating an environment that supports and motivates careers.
Improved ED performance with process improvement consulting and an analytics performance dashboard.
Our team helped AU Health reduce non-actionable alarms by 32% in 3 months with no adverse patient outcomes identified.
Improved ED and inpatient processes and performance for 477% increased patient satisfaction.
Improved care facilitation, reduced LOS, and a savings of $3.3m over 7 months at AU Health.
Reduced LOS and bed request cycles achieve $1.1m savings with the new bed management program at AU Health.
Philips strategic healthcare consulting helped transform the quality of care delivery at GenesisCare, Australia.
Philips helped increase ultrasound operational efficiency in the ED at Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
Analytics modeling provides data-driven proposal to increase patient throughput at Lowell General
Philips helped AU Health develop a Strategic Growth Plan and support the move to become a fee-for-value provider.
Philips helped AU Health prioritize quality and performance improvement for increased throughput.
Collaboration to support clinical growth, increase throughput, and improve performance at AU Health.
Reduced exam delays and improved workflow at a large, academic hospital network.
Partnering with WMCHealth to improve operational performance and the patient experience.
Our team of consulting experts helped Rijnstate Ultrasound Services increase capacity and competitiveness through performance improvements.
Egil Nilson describes how to forge successful healthcare partnerships based on dialogue.