Our consulting team leveraged constraint-based modeling capabilities to identify improvement opportunities within the complexities and interdependencies of the LGH facilities, processes, and CT staff. As a result, they clearly understood the constraints and root causes behind each contributing factor.

The radiology workflow simulation tool enabled Philips to create a virtual CT workflow environment and construct various future-state scenarios to determine the potential current and future impact of each variable.

The team reviewed the scenarios and impact with the below in mind:

What if work volume increased?

What if LGH decided to add a dressing room?

What if LGH incorporated an intravenous prep room for patients?

Using this dynamic modeling system, the consulting team was able to quickly provide the answers and communicate the benefits of proposed changes.