The Broward Health Medical Center (BHMC) infusion center wanted to modernize their outdated, busy adult infusion center to transform the patient care experience, as well as staff workflow & efficiency to help them better compete in a highly competitive market for oncology care.
The Broward team envisioned a redesign with a twofold purpose:
This goal was validated by Broward winning the healthcare design award 2014 and the healthcare Avatar award for continued experience improvements over a sustained period. Patient satisfaction scores increased to 100% after opening.*
"This new design is absolutely going to impact positively on the patient’s experience. It is going to take it to world-class. It is going to impact our financial results.”
- Gena Conroy, Chief Marketing and Patient Experience Officer
Broward Health
Philips experts in experience solutions and clinical and business performance improvement were pivotal to unlocking opportunity areas for better care delivery and improved efficiency.
Philips and Broward worked together to understand their clinical, functional, and emotional needs. Based on these insights, visualized into an experience flow map, process and optimization recommendations were made and a complete spatial redesign took place.
Broward revamped all aspects of the patient experience and proactively designed for an anticipated increase in patient service needs. Key activities included:
Later Broward won the healthcare Avatar award for continued experience improvements over a sustained period*.
Giang Vu
Principal, Strategic Design