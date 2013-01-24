Augusta University Health (AU Health) serves the medical needs of four to six million people across Georgia and South Carolina. AU Health was looking for strategic support and clinical expertise to drive growth, efficiency, and enhance the overall patient experience.
Philips Healthcare Transformation Services collaborated with AU Health to develop an Enterprise Transformation Program which delivers strategy, design, clinical, service line planning, and process improvement consulting. The focus is on clinical growth with a commitment to continuous performance improvement for quality patient care at a reduced cost.
The Enterprise Transformation Program includes these areas of focus:
''The Philips team quickly aligned with AU Health's strategic initiatives. I appreciate how they have closely collaborated with our clinical and management staff. Together, we have made great progress in supporting clinical growth, increasing throughput, and improving performance across our enterprise.”
- Nancy Hannan,
Philips Relationship Director, AU Health System
Mel Allen, JD, MBA, FACHE
Principal and Practice Operations Lead