Terimleri ara

ESG

Environmental, Social and Governance

At Philips, we are partnering with stakeholders to drive environmental, social and governance priorities and make a global impact.

Environmental, Social and Governance

At Philips, we are partnering with stakeholders to drive environmental, social and governance priorities and make a global impact.

Driving equitable and sustainable healthcare

At Philips, we see huge opportunities to make a difference through innovation, design and sustainability – helping more healthcare providers help more patients, in a sustainable way, and empowering more people to take care of their health and well-being.

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Doing business responsibly and sustainably

Building on our longstanding commitment to sustainability, which stretches all the way back to our founding, we have now taken the next step by adopting a fully integrated approach to doing business responsibly and sustainably.

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Acting with purpose

As a purpose-driven company, we are conscious of our responsibility towards society and of the need to continue to embed sustainability ever deeper in the way we do business.

 

Environmental


We are working to minimize our impact on the planet by taking climate action, driving the transition to a circular economy, implementing EcoDesign in our products, and partnering with our suppliers to reduce their environmental footprint.

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Social


We aim to deliver social impact by improving people’s health and well-being, offering the best place to work, and engaging with our suppliers and the communities where we operate.

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Governance


At Philips, everything we do is anchored by ethical and responsible practices. Our management structure, operating model, ethics framework and robust risk management help us maintain the highest standards.

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Policies and regulations

 
Directly access our key social and environmental policies, methodologies and other publications.

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ESG news and insights

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Bağlantıya tıklayarak resmi Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") web sitesinden ayrılacaksınız. Bu sitede görülebilecek üçüncü şahıs web sitelerine bağlantılar yalnızca size kolaylık sağlamak amacıyla verilmiştir ve hiçbir şekilde bu bağlantı verilen web sitelerinde sağlanan bilgilerin herhangi bir bağlantısı veya onayını temsil etmez. Philips, herhangi bir üçüncü taraf web sitesi veya burada yer alan bilgilerle ilgili olarak hiçbir beyanda bulunmaz veya garanti vermez.

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