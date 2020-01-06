Anasayfa
Philips - Ana sayfaya gitmek için buraya tıklayın

Terimleri ara

Image-guided therapy

An interventional suite guided by you

An interventional suite guided by you

An interventional suite guided by you

    The next leap in lab integration

     

    Our close working relationship with healthcare professionals means the Philips Azurion solution expresses not only their needs, but their values too. The result is an intuitive system designed to collaborate as seamlessly as you do with your team.

    Future of IGT intro video

    Building on the Azurion legacy

     

    When it was introduced, Azurion marked a pivotal moment in image-guided therapy. Its highly intuitive usability and unique innovations help clinicians to optimize interventional lab performance and provide superior care. Reaching the landmark two millionth procedure in just over 3.5 years1, this image-guided therapy platform keeps advancing. Azurion’ s next leap in lab integration and 3D imaging* gives you control over an array of compatible applications from a single touch screen interface at table side.

    Touch screen module pro marker
    Contact IGT consultants to see how Azurion’s integrated platform can benefit your lab or subscribe to be notified with the insights that can serve your clinical needs.
    Talk to sales
    Subscribe to get notified with future insights
    *

    Contact information

    * This field is mandatory
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
    We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
    *
    *

    Ne anlama geliyor?
    Final CEE consent

    Contact information

    * This field is mandatory
    *

    Contact details

    *
    *
    *

    Company details

    *
    *
    *

    What does this mean?

    Interventional cardiology


    The latest version of Azurion brings great benefits to interventional cardiology such as the ability to control specialty3 cardiac diagnostic and therapy tools on one touch screen at table side to help make fast, informed decisions without breaking sterility.
    Discover all the benefits for interventional cardiology
    interventional cardio future IGT desktop
    Seamless user experience

    Seamless user experience with table side control of specialtycardiac tools


    Seamlessly access specialty3 cardiac diagnostic and therapy tools at one touch screen at table side. This integrated cath lab supports fast, evidence-based decisions for a wide variety of routine and complex cardiac interventions, and reduces equipment clutter at the table. For example, with Philips IntraSight interventional applications platform you can access physiologic guidance and intravascular imaging tools seamlessly for image guided procedures at table side.
    Proven iFR outcomes

    Co-register iFR data4 with angiogram to help improve treatment outcomes

     

    Philips IntraSight interventional platform offers clinically proven5-9 imaging, physiology and co-registration4 tools with unique iFR and FFR features. iFR is the leading hyperemia-free physiologic index for measuring pressure in diagnostic and interventional procedures. Only offered by Philips, iFR is an evidence-based methodology that improves outcomes, saves time, and reduces patient discomfort.5-7 iFR Co-registration4 maps the physiologic measurements directly onto the angiogram enabling more complete procedural guidance.

    Exclusive coronary guidance tools

    Enhance navigation with exclusive coronary guidance tools

     

    StentBoost Live offers instantaneous enhanced live visualization to position and deploy balloons, stents and other devices during PCI procedures. Our exclusive Dynamic Coronary Roadmap helps you navigate tortuous coronary arteries efficiently and precisely.

    Improve treatment outcomes

    Go beyond the angiogram to further understand patient anatomy and disease

     

    The Azurion integrated cath lab offers IntraSight’s exclusive plug-and-play digital IVUS at table side. The ADAPT-DES study reported that IVUS guidance was associated with a change in PCI strategy 74% of the time.10-13 Our exclusive IVUS Co-registration4 feature maps the 3D vessel anatomy to the angiogram, creating an overlay image which may help you determine lesion significance, vessel sizing and optimal stent deployment for improved treatment outcomes.10,11,14

    Cardiovascular care

    Complete your view of the patient’s cardiovascular care

     

    IntelliSpace Cardiovascular15 is designed to help streamline workflow and improve operational performance throughout the cardiovascular service line. After entering patient information on the Azurion, IntelliSpace Cardiovascular15 and/or IntelliSpace Portal are automatically launched and display all available patient history information to enhance decision making. With Azurion’s integrated cath lab, you can view and control this information from the FlexSpot and FlexVision Pro.

    Mark relevant details

    Improve communication by visualizing hemo calculations table side

     

    Team members in the integrated cath lab can now visualize and adapt vital signs and physiological calculations easily using the touch screen module at table side. Being able to control visualizations and adapt measurements on the touch screen module helps improve workflow by letting you perform more tasks at table side.

    Continuous monitoring

    Enhance patient care with continuous monitoring

     

    The Philips Interventional Hemodynamic System is integrated with the IntelliVue X3 patient monitor, allowing continuous patient monitoring throughout procedures in the integrated cath lab. This results in a gap-free patient record. By allowing you to continuously monitor a patient throughout the cath lab workflow, there is no need to change cables. This reduces disruption to vulnerable patients and gives you more time to focus on them.

    Automatic position control

    Simplify positioning with full system automatic position control

     

    Azurion’s full system automatic position control (APC) gives you more flexibility to recall the stored position of the C-arm, table and other parameters for a particular image or previously stored position to simplify positioning. You can recall a stored position for the table alone and for the table’s isocenter-related position.

    Proactive remote support

    Increase uptime with Philips Remote Service

     

    Staying on top of today’s complex healthcare environment is challenging enough without a constant concern of keeping your systems up and running smoothly. With Philips, your operations are protected by the best overall service engineer performance for imaging systems according to IMV ServiceTrak for 5 years in a row.16 Philips remotely connected systems provide 135 more hours of operational availability on average per year, enabling you to treat more patients.2

    Microsoft safeguard

    Rely on advanced security and scalability

     

    The Azurion platform is protected by the advanced data encryption technology of Windows® 10 that can help support compliance with the latest security and standards to protect patient data. It can also accommodate new software options to extend your system's clinical relevance over time. 

    Interventional radiology


    In Azurion's integrated lab, interventional radiology teams can easily access SmartCT’s* advanced 3D measurement and visualization and IntraSight’s intra-vascular imaging (IVUS) at one touch screen at table side to save time and enhance clinical confidence.
    Explore the new possibilities for interventional radiology
    Interventional radiology video
    3D visualization

    Enhance clinical confidence with advanced 3D visualization and measurement tools

     

    The SmartCT solution allows you to carry out advanced measurements and visualizations on the touch screen at table side to study the type and extent of disease with great detail. SmartCT 3D images can help reveal information not apparent in 2D or DSA images. This additional information may change diagnosis, treatment planning or treatment delivery, supporting better patient outcome.17-19  

    SmartCT 3D imaging

    SmartCT empowers you to easily adopt 3D imaging to benefit radiology procedures

     

    3D imaging can enhance diagnostic accuracy,20-22 improve patient outcomes23-25 and increase procedural efficiency in the interventional lab.17 Despite these advantages, it can still be considered difficult to perform by many users. To take the guesswork out of 3D acquisition, SmartCT provides step-by-step guidance and visual aids during acquisition to help any clinical user28 easily acquire 3D images.26 Guidance for room set-up, isocentering the system, as well as a suggested contrast injection based on literature27 and X-ray acquisition protocol is provided.

    Flexible radiology workflow

    Seamless user experience for simple, more flexible radiology workflow

     

    The enhanced touch screen module (TSM) allows you to fluidly control a comprehensive range of multi-modality interventional tools, including SmartCT’s advanced 3D visualization and measurement, IntraSight’s plug-and-play digital IVUS and other compatible procedure-specific tools within the sterile field. This reduces interactions and the need to walk back and forth between different consoles and the control room to launch an application or perform a measurement during interventional radiology procedures.

    Clinical images

    Improve visibility of anatomy with clinically tailored acquisition and roadmap protocols

     

    • SmartCT Angio – improves visibility of vasculature in cerebral, abdominal, cardiac and peripheral anatomies
    • SmartCT Soft Tissue – CT-like visualization of soft tissue, bone and vascular structures 
    • SmartCT Vaso – visualize sub-millimeter flow diverter deployment during neuro procedures 
    • SmartCT Roadmap – real-time 3D view aids guidewire and catheter navigation through complex vessel structures 
    Mark relevant details on 2D images

    Mark relevant details on 2D images on screen

     

    Via the marker tool on the touch screen, you can mark an area of interest on 2D images. The markings are clearly displayed on the fluoroscopy and reference images, and they scale and pan with the image. This can be useful for marking a bifurcation, side branches and other relevant details. With the marker tool, there is no need for a separate marker application in the lab.

    Quick access to patient information

    Quickly access relevant patient information

     

    After entering patient information on the Azurion, IntelliSpace Portal is automatically launched with interventional bookmarks that take you directly to the relevant information for the specific patient. You can view and control this information from the FlexSpot and FlexVision Pro of Azurion.

    Save a snapshot

    Save a snapshot of the 3D image for easy reference

     

    With just one click of SmartCT Snapshot you can easily save a snapshot of a relevant detail. The snapshot is displayed on the Azurion reference monitor so you can easily refer to it as needed.

    Simplify positioning

    Simplify positioning with full system automatic position control

     

    Azurion’s full system automatic position control (APC) gives you more flexibility to recall the stored position of the C-arm, table and other parameters for a particular image or previously stored position to simplify positioning. You can recall a stored position for the table alone and for the table’s isocenter-related position.

    CT-like imaging

    CT-like 3D imaging in the interventional lab could potentially free up the CT scanner for diagnostic purposes

     

    SmartCT provides CT-like 3D images in the interventional lab to support diagnosis, planning, treatment and follow-up for interventional radiology procedures. The 3D image data can be visualized, segmented and processed as a regular CT image with advanced 3D visualization and measurement tools. The ability to access CT-like imaging in the lab can free up the CT scanner for diagnostic purposes and thereby save time and prevent additional risk to patient.

    Proactive remote support

    Increase uptime with Philips Remote Services

     

    Staying on top of today’s complex healthcare environment is challenging enough without a constant concern of keeping your systems up and running smoothly. With Philips, your operations are protected by the best overall service engineer performance for imaging systems according to IMV ServiceTrak for 5 years in a row.16 Philips remotely connected systems provide 135 more hours of operational availability on average per year, enabling you to treat more patients.2

    Microsoft safeguard

    Rely on advanced security and scalability

     

    The Azurion platform is protected by the advanced data encryption technology of Windows® 10 that can help support compliance with the latest security and standards to protect patient data. It can also accommodate new software options to extend your system's clinical relevance over time.

    Image-guided surgery


    The latest version of Azurion brings great benefits to image-guided surgery such as simpler and more flexible image-guided workflow controlled from table side and SmartCT* to easily adopt 3D imaging in your procedures.
    Discover the benefits for image-guided surgery
    Image-guided surgery video
    Flexible radiology workflow

    Unlimited flexibility and a seamless user experience 

     

    Philips Azurion with FlexArm offers exceptional flexibility for image-guided surgical procedures in a sterile OR environment. FlexArm clears the room for free positioning of staff and facilitates full patient coverage with symmetrical access on both sides of the table. The imaging system can be easily re-positioned for different procedures, or completely moved away from the table. FlexArm achieved an exceptional score of 92 out of 100 on the System Usability Scale (SUS), a scientifically proven independent scale on which technological systems score 68 on average. The latest version of Azurion further supports a seamless user experience in an advanced Hybrid OR, for example by simplifying positioning with full system automatic position control.

    Flexible radiology workflow

    More table side control for a simple, flexible clinical workflow

     

    The enhanced touch screen module (TSM) allows you to fluidly control a comprehensive range of multi-modality interventional tools, including SmartCT’s advanced 3D visualization and measurement, IntraSight’s plug-and-play digital IVUS and other compatible procedure-specific tools within the sterile field. This reduces interactions and the need to walk back and forth between different consoles and the control room to launch an application or perform a measurement during minimally invasive procedures, thereby reducing sterility breaks.

    Flexible radiology workflow

    Enhanced navigation with exclusive surgery guidance tools

     

    We offer a range of advanced clinical tools such as VesselNavigator, EchoNavigator and HeartNavigator for live 3D image guidance. Our exclusive Dynamic Coronary Roadmap helps you navigate tortuous arteries efficiently and precisely. SmartPerfusion gives stable, reliable, and instant information of the foot perfusion. Each surgical discipline can benefit from advanced image fusion tools that can enhance confidence, efficiency and precision during procedures. 

    Flexible radiology workflow

    Increase clinical confidence with advanced 3D visualization and measurement tools

     

    SmartCTprovides CT-like images allowing you to carry out advanced measurements and visualizations on the touch screen at table side to study the type and extent of disease with great detail. SmartCT* 3D images can help reveal information not apparent in 2D or DSA images. This additional information may change diagnosis, treatment planning or treatment delivery, supporting better patient outcome.17-19  

    Clinical images

    Improve visibility of anatomy with clinically tailored acquisition and roadmap protocols

     

    • SmartCT Angio – improve visibility of vasculature in cerebral, abdominal, cardiac and peripheral anatomies
    • SmartCT Soft Tissue – CT-like visualization of soft tissue, bone and vascular structures
    • SmartCT Vaso – visualize sub-millimeter flow diverter deployment during neuro procedures
    • SmartCT Roadmap – real-time 3D view aids guidewire and catheter navigation through complex vessel structures

     

    Save a snapshot of the 3D image for easy reference. With just one click of SmartCT Snapshot you can easily save a snapshot of a relevant detail. The snapshot is displayed on the Azurion reference monitor so you can easily refer to it as needed.

    Simplify positioning

    Simplify positioning with full system automatic position control

     

    Azurion’s full system automatic position control (APC) gives you more flexibility to recall the stored position of the C-arm, table and other parameters for a particular image or previously stored position to speed positioning. You can recall a stored position for the table alone and for the table’s isocenter-related position. 

    Mark relevant details on 2D images

    Mark relevant details on 2D images on screen

     

    Via the marker tool on the touch screen, you can mark an area of interest on 2D images. The markings are clearly displayed on the fluoroscopy and reference images, and they scale and pan with the image. This can be useful for marking a bifurcation, side branches and other relevant details. With the marker tool, there is no need for a separate marker application in the lab.

    Continuous monitoring

    Enhance patient care with continuous monitoring

     

    The Philips Interventional Hemodynamic System is integrated with the IntelliVue X3 patient monitor, allowing continuous patient monitoring throughout procedures in the integrated Hybrid OR. This results in a gap-free patient record. By allowing you to continuously monitor a patient throughout the Hybrid OR workflow, there is no need to change cables. This reduces disruption to vulnerable patients and gives you more time to focus on them.

    Proactive remote support

    Increase uptime with Philips Remote Services

     

    Staying on top of today’s complex healthcare environment is challenging enough without a constant concern of keeping your systems up and running smoothly. With Philips, your operations are protected by the best overall service engineer performance for imaging systems according to IMV ServiceTrak for 5 years in a row.16 Philips remotely connected systems provide 135 more hours of operational availability per year, enabling you to treat more patients.2

    Proactive remote support

    Rely on advanced security and scalability

     

    The Azurion platform is protected by the advanced data encryption technology of Windows® 10 that can help support compliance with the latest security and standards to protect patient data. It can also accommodate new software options to extend your system's clinical relevance over time. 

    Bert van Meurs
    Innovation in the interventional suite is ultimately not driven by any single technology or imaging modality in isolation, but by the integration of different technologies and modalities."

    Bert van Meurs

    Chief Business Leader, Image Guided Therapy, Philips

    Explore the Azurion Family
    Explore more technologies

    PR Contacts

    Fabienne van der Feer

    fabienne.van.der.feer@philips.com 

    Phone:  +31  6 22698001

    Mark Groves

    mark.groves@philips.com

    +31 631 639 916

    Press release

    Read the press release

    @PhilipsHealth

    Go to Twitter and join the conversation
    Discover flexarm - Twitter

    Let's talk
    #futureofIGT #azurion


    How would you improve interventional procedures? What do you think about the Azurion? Are we on the right track?
    Connect with us via #futureofIGT / #azurion

    Footnotes

     

    * SmartCT is 510k pending in the USA. Not available for sale in the U.S.A.

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand