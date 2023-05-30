PerformanceBridge 4.0

PerformanceBridge* offers an integrated, scalable portfolio of services, tools and support to empower hospital departments to boost their performance and build a program for continuous improvement. It is designed to enable you to focus on enhancing operational efficiency and reducing costs, while maintaining an emphasis on quality, performance and value. PerformanceBridge is a web-based, real-time data analytics platform that aggregates data from multiple sources, such as your HIS, RIS, PACS and financial systems.
Vendor-neutral solution, web based and cloud hosted
Real-time data analysis for continuous improvement
Analytics and workflow tools for tailored guidance
Flexible suite of scalable solutions
Philips Radiology Operations Command Center (ROCC) is a multi-vendor, multi-modality, multi-site, backward-compatible, private, and secure virtual imaging solution. ROCC connects imaging experts at a command center/workspace with technologists at scanning locations that span organization and geography.
