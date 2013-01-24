Anasayfa
EarlyVue Vital signs monitor

EarlyVue VS30

Vital signs monitor

Philips EarlyVue VS30 vital signs monitor unleashes the power of automated Early Warning Scoring (EWS) to help you quickly pinpoint subtle signs of patient deterioration, and confidently deliver proactive care. Early detection, intelligent intervention.

Features
Automate patient data input
Connect to the EMR or HIS

Auto-populate user and patient demographics with a license-free barcode scanner to reduce the potential for manual transcription errors. EarlyVue VS30 streams patient data directly to your EMR or HIS via HL-7 or IntelliBridge Enterprise.
Put the flow in workflow
This vital signs monitor can be tailored to your hospital, your protocols and the way you work. Document full patient assessments with up to 35 customizable fields using QuickCapture. Automate EWS calculations to accelerate care with QuickAlerts. And simplify data flow to and from your hospital systems with the QuickCheck feature.
Monitor vital signs and more

When patient conditions require close attention, switch from spot check to automatic (programmable) interval monitoring of critical vital signs. Monitor noninvasive blood pressure, SpO₂, pulse, CO₂ and respiration rate. Includes Masimo rainbow SETᵀᴹ options.
Protect patient privacy

Our risk-based, in-depth security approach unites Linux OS, secure Wi-Fi with optional FIPS 140-2, and a variety of configuration choices to protect the privacy of patients and the integrity of their data.
Grows with your needs

The EarlyVueVS30 readily scales to keep pace with growth of your hospital and evolving needs. Start with basic vital signs monitoring, then add advanced measurements, scanners, security, communications and more over time.
Support and clinical services

Clinical education eases growing pains

Philips clinical and change management services can help streamline your hospital’s general care workflow. Choose from a range of options designed to harness the full potential of your Early VS30 monitors to improve clinical workflow and enhance patient care.
Ease your workflow

Intuitive to learn and use

An intuitive user interface and 10” touchscreen display help to shorten the learning curve and reduce training time – even for less experienced staff. The EarlyVue VS30 is an ideal choice for organizations that need to manage frequent turnover.
Central device dashboard

Simple to manage

Philips Device Management Dashboard is a convenient tool for centrally managing your network of devices from one remote location: configure monitors, install software upgrades, monitor device performance, manage battery life and more.

Teknik özellikler

Environmental specifications
Humidity, operating and storage for monitor with recorder and paper
  • 10% to 90% of RH
Humidity, operating and storage for monitor
  • 10% to 90% of RH (non-condensing)
CO2 measurement
Measurement range
  • 0-150 mmHg
Noninvasive blood pressure measurement
NBP interval choices
  • Off, 1, 2, 3, 5, 10, 15, 30, 60, 90, or 120 minutes or STAT
Pediatric pulse rate range
  • 40 to 300 bpm
Neonatal systolic range
  • 30 to 130 mmHg
Adult systolic range
  • 30 to 270 mmHg
Neonatal pulse rate range
  • 40 to 300 bpm
Adult pulse rate range
  • 40 to 300 bpm
Pediatric systolic range
  • 30 to 180 mmHg
Recorder
User selectable speeds
  • 6.25, 12.5, 25, 50 mm/sec
Type
  • Thermal
Paper width
  • 58 mm
Physical specifications
Depth
  • 23 cm (not to exceed)
Width
  • 33 cm (not to exceed)
Frequency
  • 50/60 Hz
Height
  • 23 cm (not to exceed)
Weight (fully options, with battery)
  • 5 kg or less
Internal power supply
  • 100 to 240 VAC
Maximum output power consumption
  • 60 W
Battery operating time (new, fully charged)
  • At least 6 hours
Battery, lithium ion, smart battery
  • 11.1 V, 7800 mAh
Display
Resolution
  • 216.96 x 135.6 mm
Viewing angle
  • ±85°
Screen type
  • LCD with 5-wire resistive touchscreen
Screen size
  • 10.1 in
Refresh frequency
  • 60 Hz

