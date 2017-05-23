Philips ClearVue 850 provides powerful imaging capability, increasing efficiency across your department
Request contact
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
Bağlantıya tıklayarak resmi Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") web sitesinden ayrılacaksınız. Bu sitede görülebilecek üçüncü şahıs web sitelerine bağlantılar yalnızca size kolaylık sağlamak amacıyla verilmiştir ve hiçbir şekilde bu bağlantı verilen web sitelerinde sağlanan bilgilerin herhangi bir bağlantısı veya onayını temsil etmez. Philips, herhangi bir üçüncü taraf web sitesi veya burada yer alan bilgilerle ilgili olarak hiçbir beyanda bulunmaz veya garanti vermez.I understand
High-end features to enhance clinical confidence: Elastography
High-end features to enhance clinical confidence: Elastography
High-end features to enhance clinical confidence: Elastography
High-end features to enhance clinical confidence: Elastography
High resolution blood flow: FloVue
High resolution blood flow: FloVue
High resolution blood flow: FloVue
High resolution blood flow: FloVue
Visualization and quantification enhancing workflow: QLAB Plug-in
Visualization and quantification enhancing workflow: QLAB Plug-in
Visualization and quantification enhancing workflow: QLAB Plug-in
Visualization and quantification enhancing workflow: QLAB Plug-in
Modern design for enhanced ergonomics and utility
Modern design for enhanced ergonomics and utility
Modern design for enhanced ergonomics and utility
Modern design for enhanced ergonomics and utility
Simple
Simple
Simple
Simple
Intuitive
Intuitive
Intuitive
Intuitive
Easy to use
Easy to use
Easy to use
Easy to use
High-end features to enhance clinical confidence: Elastography
High-end features to enhance clinical confidence: Elastography
High-end features to enhance clinical confidence: Elastography
High-end features to enhance clinical confidence: Elastography
High resolution blood flow: FloVue
High resolution blood flow: FloVue
High resolution blood flow: FloVue
High resolution blood flow: FloVue
Visualization and quantification enhancing workflow: QLAB Plug-in
Visualization and quantification enhancing workflow: QLAB Plug-in
Visualization and quantification enhancing workflow: QLAB Plug-in
Visualization and quantification enhancing workflow: QLAB Plug-in
Modern design for enhanced ergonomics and utility
Modern design for enhanced ergonomics and utility
Modern design for enhanced ergonomics and utility
Modern design for enhanced ergonomics and utility
Simple
Simple
Simple
Simple
Intuitive
Intuitive
Intuitive
Intuitive
Easy to use
Easy to use
Easy to use
Easy to use
Bağlantıya tıklayarak resmi Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") web sitesinden ayrılacaksınız. Bu sitede görülebilecek üçüncü şahıs web sitelerine bağlantılar yalnızca size kolaylık sağlamak amacıyla verilmiştir ve hiçbir şekilde bu bağlantı verilen web sitelerinde sağlanan bilgilerin herhangi bir bağlantısı veya onayını temsil etmez. Philips, herhangi bir üçüncü taraf web sitesi veya burada yer alan bilgilerle ilgili olarak hiçbir beyanda bulunmaz veya garanti vermez.I understand
Bağlantıya tıklayarak resmi Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") web sitesinden ayrılacaksınız. Bu sitede görülebilecek üçüncü şahıs web sitelerine bağlantılar yalnızca size kolaylık sağlamak amacıyla verilmiştir ve hiçbir şekilde bu bağlantı verilen web sitelerinde sağlanan bilgilerin herhangi bir bağlantısı veya onayını temsil etmez. Philips, herhangi bir üçüncü taraf web sitesi veya burada yer alan bilgilerle ilgili olarak hiçbir beyanda bulunmaz veya garanti vermez.I understand
Select countryTürkiye (Türkçe)
Sitemiz Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome veya Firefox'un en son sürümüyle en iyi şekilde görüntülenebilir.