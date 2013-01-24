Philips HD15 PureWave ultrasound system is the go-to system to efficiently manage a large patient load. Advanced diagnostic tools streamline routine exams. Superb images help you confidently diagnose technically challenging patients.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
QLAB provides automated and objective methods for quantifying ultrasound data to enhance your workflow. A full suite of plug-ins is available to customize QLAB’s capabilities to suit your needs.
PureWave
PureWave enhances visibility
PureWave crystal technology improves penetration in difficult-to-image patients; revealing details of fine structures and increasing exam efficiency.
iSCAN
iSCAN saves time
iSCAN image optimization is a one-button push that automatically adjusts multiple parameters to quickly achieve a high-quality image quality in 2D, color and Doppler exams.
SonoCT and XRES
SonoCT and XRES for exceptional imaging
SonoCT imaging technology uses transmit beam-steering techniques to obtain exceptionally high-quality images through compound imaging. XRES adaptive image processing reduces artifacts and enhances margin and border definition for enhanced diagnostic review. SonoCT and XRES working in tandem display images boosting your diagnostic confidence and allowing you to make patient management decisions quickly.
Microfine EX focusing
Microfine EX focusing with 5 times more focal points
Microfine EX focusing provides dynamic receive lens tuning with 5 times more focal points than previous generation systems for superb image sharpness and uniformity.
