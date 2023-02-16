Liver Ultrasound

Super Resolution MVI offers an improvement of more than 200% in spatial resolution for EPIQ Contrast-enhanced Ultrasound [3].
85% of users of the C5-1 transducer report a reduction in pain and fatigue when compared to scanning with conventional transducers [5].
The uniform crystals of PureWave are 85% more efficient than traditional piezoelectric (PZT) material in converting electrical input into acoustic output [2].
Philips EPIQ Elite ultrasound features an exceptional level of clinical performance, workflow, and advanced intelligence to meet the challenges of today’s most demanding practices. The EPIQ Elite Platform brings ultimate solutions to ultrasound, with clinically tailored tools designed to elevate diagnostic confidence to new levels. EPIQ shares the same workflow, interface and transducers as the Affiniti and Compact systems.
Affiniti’s broad range of transducers offer PureWave crystal technology and excellent superficial resolution and penetration, and combine with the system’s precision beamforming to deliver high image quality for liver imaging. Designed for walk-up usability, Affiniti is so intuitive that it requires minimal training on system use to be able to complete an exam [6], and uses the same workflow, interface and transducers as the EPIQ and Compact systems. Light and with a small footprint and fold-down monitor, it easily navigates narrow hallways and tight spaces.
Designed for mobility and performance, the Compact 5000 series shares the same workflow, interface and transducers as the EPIQ and Affiniti systems. With a quick boot-up and long battery life, the system is ready to go whenever you need it, so you can bring pediatric ultrasound to wherever you need it.
“Now that there is a quantitative way of measuring liver fat, it will make it a lot easier for us to let the referring physician determine where the patient is quantitatively on the NAFLD spectrum.“
