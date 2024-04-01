In this podcast, by Becker’s Healthcare, Dr. Shez Partovi, the Chief Innovation and Strategy Officer and Chief Business Leader of Enterprise Informatics at Philips, discusses the exciting trends and challenges in digital transformation in healthcare. One of the most exciting trends he has noticed is the move from displaying data to overlaying insights in healthcare. This leapfrogging was jumpstarted by the pandemic and involves using AI to overlay insights on top of data, similar to how a car's map displays gas stations and their prices. This approach is being applied in healthcare, such as using AI to overlay areas of interest or potential abnormalities on medical images, helping radiologists identify and analyze them more efficiently.

