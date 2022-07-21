Terimleri ara

Orthopedic solutions

Improve clinical outcomes in orthopedic surgery with precise 
and personalized treatment.

    Our orthopedic solutions can support you with:

    • Enhanced clinical confidence even during challenging procedures 
    • Superior image quality providing clear vision of the anatomical structures 
    • Enable OR efficiency minimizing procedure time 
    • Improved staff and patient safety with low dose imaging 

    Achieve clinical and operational goals in the OR with high-quality visualization

    • High quality imaging with low X-ray dose
    • Effective in complex cases such as patients with high BMIs or metal implants, without dose-impact 
    • Precise planning and effective device guidance to accurately place pedicle screws in spine procedures 
    • Easy-to-use solutions that allow for improved communication and unified workflows 
    • Increased first-time-right positions during repositioning tasks

    Respond to the increasing need for quality visualization and OR efficiency in orthopedic surgery.

    • Increasing patient volumes and staff shortages are putting a strain on OR efficiency.
    • Aging populations are increasingly suffering from complex orthopedic conditions. 
    • Minimally invasive procedures in every area of orthopedic surgery trauma, spine, hip, knee, foot and ankle are confronted with a rise in obesity

    Demonstrated results with
    our orthopedic solutions:

    ~90% 
     
    X-ray dose reduction for certain anatomies 

    98.1% 
     
    Navigation accuracy in spine surgery

    94% 
     
    First-time right positioning during repositioning tasks

    45%
     
    Less miscommunication among team members

    ~90% X-ray dose reduction for certain anatomies

     

    Get Up to 90% reduction in X-ray dose by selecting clinically optimized acquisition protocols from the wide range of dose-frame combinations.1

    Learn more

    98.1% navigation accuracy in spine surgery

     

    Achieve 98.1% navigation accuracy with Philips ClarifEye2 pedicle screw placement
    during minimally invasive procedures.

    Learn more

    94% First-time-right positioning during repositioning tasks

     

    The Position Memory in Zenition increases first-time-right repositioning.3 Simplify the workflow for challenging orthopedic cases requiring frequent repositioning of the mobile C-arm.

    Learn more

    45% less miscommunication among team members

     

    Achieve better communication during positioning tasks through our Unify workflow communication aids.

    Learn more

    Products and solutions for orthopedic surgery

    Dose Aware

    DoseAware
    The Philips DoseAware series of dose feedback tools for X-ray environments displays the invisible nature of radiation in real time – and makes it easy for medical staff to monitor and track their radiation exposure during their shift. As a result, it empowers caregivers to take control and immediate action to protect their health and wellbeing.

    Learn more
    Eric Slotkin

    “Philips Zenition specifically has provided me with better efficiency, better image quality, better surgical outcomes, and better knowledge of exactly what is happening during and after the case. It’s been good for my institution, it’s been good for my staff, and most importantly it’s been good for my patients.”

    Dr. Eric Slotkin,
    Board-Certified Orthopedic Surgeon, ​
    The Surgical Institute of Reading (Reading, PA)
     

    Explore more
    Dr Slotkin Surgery

    1/3

    Customer story

    Better surgical outcomes and benefits to patients

     

    High-quality imaging with low X-ray dose and improved efficiency gives orthopedic surgeons better knowledge of what happens before, during, and after a procedure. Hear Dr. Slotkin explain how Philips imaging solutions have helped his institution advance for better outcomes and patient care in orthopedic surgery.

    Watch the video
    Spine surgery

    2/3

    Customer story
    Performing spine surgery with precision and confidence


    Minimally invasive techniques that offer flexibility and precision can make complex spine surgery easier. See how Philips orthopedic solutions have helped Dr. Scarone perform precise and accurate spine surgery.

    Watch the video
    X-ray imaging

    3/3

    Customer story

    How our innovative technologies ensure a lower X-ray dose


    Strategies to reduce radiation exposure to patients and medical staff are increasingly important in the healthcare community. Philips Zenition DoseWise technology ensures a lower X-ray. dose during procedures with up to 90% reduction in the X-ray dose.

    Read the full paper (5.76MB)

    Explore more stories

    Disclaimers
     

    1. Data on file. Rosink H. Dose management Zenition 50/70. DHF335436. Internal technical paper. Philips Healthcare. January 2019.

    2. Data was presented during the EUROSPINE Annual Meeting 2022 by Dr. Scarone, Neurosurgeon from the University of Southern Switzerland, Lugano, Switzerland.

    3. Results obtained during user tests performed in November 2013 by Use Lab GmbH, an independent company. The tests involved 30 USA based clinicians (15 physicians teamed up with 15 nurses or X-ray technicians), who performed simulated procedures using Philips mobile X-ray systems in a simulated OR environment. None of them had worked with each other before. 

