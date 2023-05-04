Terimleri ara

Image de médecin

Breakthrough 3D device visualization


Innovate your image-guided procedures with Fiber Optic RealShape (FORS) technology and enable realtime 3D device visualization inside the body without fluoroscopy.

Learn more
Surgeon using touchscreen during surgery

Exceptional guidance during surgery


Obtain sharp, detailed images quickly and easily with Zenition mobile C-arms, to support informed decisions during orthopedic, vascular and other surgical procedures in the OR.

Learn more
Carbone des soins

The future of surgical procedures


With the rise of advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), Augmented Reality (AR) and ultra-high resolution 3D medical imaging the future of minimally invasive surgical procedures looks bright. Discover how Atul Gupta, Chief Medical Officer, Philips IGT and Interventional Radiologist, envisions the future of surgery.

Read MD Atul Gupta’s blog
Image de médecin

Philips extends company’s  mobile C-arm portfolio with  Zenition 10


New cost-effective addition to Philips Image Guided Therapy Mobile C-arm platform brings flat panel imaging and ease-of-use to routine surgery

Learn more

Bağlantıya tıklayarak resmi Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") web sitesinden ayrılacaksınız. Bu sitede görülebilecek üçüncü şahıs web sitelerine bağlantılar yalnızca size kolaylık sağlamak amacıyla verilmiştir ve hiçbir şekilde bu bağlantı verilen web sitelerinde sağlanan bilgilerin herhangi bir bağlantısı veya onayını temsil etmez. Philips, herhangi bir üçüncü taraf web sitesi veya burada yer alan bilgilerle ilgili olarak hiçbir beyanda bulunmaz veya garanti vermez.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Bağlantıya tıklayarak resmi Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") web sitesinden ayrılacaksınız. Bu sitede görülebilecek üçüncü şahıs web sitelerine bağlantılar yalnızca size kolaylık sağlamak amacıyla verilmiştir ve hiçbir şekilde bu bağlantı verilen web sitelerinde sağlanan bilgilerin herhangi bir bağlantısı veya onayını temsil etmez. Philips, herhangi bir üçüncü taraf web sitesi veya burada yer alan bilgilerle ilgili olarak hiçbir beyanda bulunmaz veya garanti vermez.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. Tüm hakları saklıdır.

Sitemiz Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome veya Firefox'un en son sürümüyle en iyi şekilde görüntülenebilir.