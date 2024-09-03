Terimleri ara

The Spectral CT Learning Center provides more information about IQon Spectral CT

Spectral CT Learning Center

No longer do you have to choose between viewing anatomical structures and identifying material composition.

Visit Spectral CT Learning Center
Philips accelerates stroke diagnosis and treatment with expanded integrated solutions and strategic partnership

Philips partners with Nicolab

Philips partnered with medtech firm Nicolab, integrating its cloud based stroke triage and management solution StrokeViewer into Philips’ end-to-end stroke care pathway.

Find out more
Carolinas HealthCare System is using the eICU to provide remote clinical support for stroke patients

Delivering the right stroke treatment fast

Connect telemedicine resources across the health system to focus on more timely interventions for stroke patients.

Read the story
Professions discussing during symposium

Shaping the future of stroke care

Download the position paper to learn how we can team up to save precious time – and lives.

Download white paper

Bağlantıya tıklayarak resmi Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") web sitesinden ayrılacaksınız. Bu sitede görülebilecek üçüncü şahıs web sitelerine bağlantılar yalnızca size kolaylık sağlamak amacıyla verilmiştir ve hiçbir şekilde bu bağlantı verilen web sitelerinde sağlanan bilgilerin herhangi bir bağlantısı veya onayını temsil etmez. Philips, herhangi bir üçüncü taraf web sitesi veya burada yer alan bilgilerle ilgili olarak hiçbir beyanda bulunmaz veya garanti vermez.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Bağlantıya tıklayarak resmi Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") web sitesinden ayrılacaksınız. Bu sitede görülebilecek üçüncü şahıs web sitelerine bağlantılar yalnızca size kolaylık sağlamak amacıyla verilmiştir ve hiçbir şekilde bu bağlantı verilen web sitelerinde sağlanan bilgilerin herhangi bir bağlantısı veya onayını temsil etmez. Philips, herhangi bir üçüncü taraf web sitesi veya burada yer alan bilgilerle ilgili olarak hiçbir beyanda bulunmaz veya garanti vermez.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. Tüm hakları saklıdır.

Sitemiz Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome veya Firefox'un en son sürümüyle en iyi şekilde görüntülenebilir.