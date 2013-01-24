Anasayfa
    For information on Philips consumer products or consumer product support in light of COVID-19, please click here.
    Clinical support & resources for COVID-19 management


    Access support for products, including cleaning and disinfecting information, video tutorials and more.
    Ventilation & respiratory care resources
    Critical care & patient monitoring resources
    Critical care & patient monitoring cleaning & disinfecting
    Diagnostic imaging resources and cleaning instructions
    Ultrasound resources and cleaning instructions

    Products & services for COVID-19 management


    Explore a comprehensive portfolio of product and service solutions for managing COVID-19 patients.
    Ventilation & respiratory
    At-home screening & remote patient monitoring
    Diagnostic imaging
    Equipment maintenance & remote services
    Patient monitoring and defibrillation
    Tele-ICU & remote critical care
    Ultrasound
    Clinical process and technology consulting

    Equipment maintenance services

    Create non-critical service cases 24/7

     

    The Philips Customer Services Portal is an online application empowering you to manage a wide range for service needs, at an individual product level, at a service event level, at a facility level, at a contract level and more.

    Login in to the Portal
    No account yet?
    Create an account

    Improve and maintain peak operating performance

     

    Philips Remote Services can help reduce equipment downtime with predictive maintenance, alert response and 24/7 proactive monitoring. Access the remote technical, clinical and educational services you need to maintain and improve peak operating performance for your equipment, support and train your staff.

    Explore remote service options

    Field service engineering

    Flexible RightFit service contracts that adapt to meet changing business needs

     

    Our RightFit Service Agreements are designed so that imaging systems, patient monitoring systems and ultrasound devices can be used to their utmost efficiency. Our RightFit agreements are tailored to deliver the support you need to achieve clinical, operational and financial goals.

    Our service engineers can deliver service which is compliant with your site access guidelines and carry our own Personal Protection Equipment (PPE).  We can help guide you through even short-term challenges.
    Explore service agreements in more detail

    Clinical education services for COVID-19

    Access virtual and onsite education to help manage COVID-19 patients.

     

    We create and publish webinars with COVID-19 specific content regularly, please check back for updates.

    • Virtual Webinars
    • Virtual product training and symposiums
    • Onsite product adoption and clinical education services to support implementations and go-lives
    Explore clinical education catalog

    Supporting hospitals and patients during the COVID-19 pandemic

    We're with you

    Organized to assist

     
    We've aligned our resources and capabilities to help provide care systems with expedited access to information and healthcare solutions to meet their patient care needs.
    Actively adapting

     
    We're adapting and advancing our products and technologies to help address the complexities of the illness, patient populations and care conditions.
    Creating connections

     
    We're leveraging our infrastructure and platforms to connect care teams and help care systems communicate as efficiently as possible as they navigate the preparation, response and recovery efforts.
    Please note: not all products are available in all geographies. Please check with your Philips representative or call us at 444 0 637 for complete portfolio availability.

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

