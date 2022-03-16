Terimleri ara

A timely series with perspectives from healthcare leaders


How can I improve the quality of care and ensure end-to-end system optimization? How do I accelerate healthcare innovation and digital transformation without draining internal resources? How can I leverage new business models to help my health system scale patient care capacity more easily?

Find answers to these critical questions and uncover opportunities for improvement and growth. From innovation and clinical collaboration to operational efficiency and system agility, each report provides insights and personal experiences from C-Suite healthcare leaders around the world.

Four reports from Harvard Business Review Analytic Services

Report icon one
Driving Innovation in Health Care through Strategic Partnerships
Read report 1
Report icon two
Addressing the Efficiency Imperative in Health Care
Read report 2
Report icon three
Increasing Care Capacity and Clinical Confidence
Read report 3
Report icon four
Ensuring Agility and Connectivity in Today's Health Care Landscape 
Read report 4

Series highlights


12 health system leaders share what it takes to confront today’s most pressing healthcare challenges.
Influxes in patient volume icon
Influxes in patient volume
Resource shortage icon
Escalating resource shortages
Disparate systems and data icon
Disparate systems and data
Chat icon
Hear directly from your peers

Smart strategies and best practices that advance care organizations

 
  • Optimizing clinical and operational workflows to increase care quality
  • Utilizing AI and predictive analytics to improve patient outcomes
  • Making data-driven decisions for resource management and organizational adaptability

Real-world examples with impressive results

Five metric
Thirty five metric
Sixty seven metric

Key success factors that help health systems achieve clinical, operational and financial goals

 
  • Real-time insights for continuous improvement and holistic system visibility
  • Flexibility to achieve greater economies of scale and efficiencies
  • Strategic partner expertise with shared accountability and collaboration
Report icon five
Access healthcare executive insights and more –
Read the reports>

Partner with purpose


The future of healthcare will depend on ecosystems that deliver improved patient outcomes and experiences at lower cost. How can your organization create an ecosystem of care from hospital to home? Together we can identify new opportunities and create future-ready solutions designed to help your organization succeed.

Receive more information on how Philips and organizations like yours partner with purpose.
Subscribe

Partner with purpose

The future of healthcare will depend on ecosystems that deliver improved patient outcomes and experiences at lower cost. How can your organization create an ecosystem of care from hospital to home? Together we can identify new opportunities and create future-ready solutions designed to help your organization succeed.

Receive more information on how Philips and organizations like yours partner with purpose.
Subscribe
1
Select your area of interest
2
Contact details

We are always interested in engaging with you.

Let us know how we can help.

1
2
Contact details
1 Report 2: Addressing the Efficiency Imperative in Health Care
2 Report 3: Increasing Care Capacity and Clinical Confidence

Bağlantıya tıklayarak resmi Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") web sitesinden ayrılacaksınız. Bu sitede görülebilecek üçüncü şahıs web sitelerine bağlantılar yalnızca size kolaylık sağlamak amacıyla verilmiştir ve hiçbir şekilde bu bağlantı verilen web sitelerinde sağlanan bilgilerin herhangi bir bağlantısı veya onayını temsil etmez. Philips, herhangi bir üçüncü taraf web sitesi veya burada yer alan bilgilerle ilgili olarak hiçbir beyanda bulunmaz veya garanti vermez.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Bağlantıya tıklayarak resmi Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") web sitesinden ayrılacaksınız. Bu sitede görülebilecek üçüncü şahıs web sitelerine bağlantılar yalnızca size kolaylık sağlamak amacıyla verilmiştir ve hiçbir şekilde bu bağlantı verilen web sitelerinde sağlanan bilgilerin herhangi bir bağlantısı veya onayını temsil etmez. Philips, herhangi bir üçüncü taraf web sitesi veya burada yer alan bilgilerle ilgili olarak hiçbir beyanda bulunmaz veya garanti vermez.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Sitemiz Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome veya Firefox'un en son sürümüyle en iyi şekilde görüntülenebilir.