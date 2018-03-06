Philips focuses its start-up program on four key areas

1. Cardiology — a new approach across the health continuum

The first cohort of the year tackles one of the biggest challenges of all: cardiovascular diseases are the number one cause of death globally, killing 17.7 million people each year, equal to an estimated 31% of all deaths worldwide. At Philips, they're working with customers to combine multiple technologies — including patient monitoring, informatics and image-guided therapy — to connect care across the cardiology care continuum, from the hospital to home. Entrepreneurs joining this themed program, which started in February, share Philips mission to enable a new approach to cardiovascular care: one that delivers proactive and personalized care to patients while at the same time reducing healthcare costs. The cohort includes outstanding start-ups developing new treatment options for minimally invasive procedures, groundbreaking uses for 3D printing for cardiologists, applications of artificial intelligence in various cardiology use cases and solutions that involve patients and informal caregivers in treatment decisions. The cardiology cohort is based at the Health Innovation Port. The Port was founded by Philips and brings together partners from the healthcare ecosystem. 2. Oncology diagnostics — enabling earlier, more precise and personalized care

With the number of new cancer cases expected to rise by 70% over the next two decades, we see earlier and more precise diagnostics playing a huge role in improving survival rates. New insights into cancer pathways, enabled by analyzing huge amounts of data from a wide range of sources, will deliver more precise prognoses and support tailored therapies to individual patients. One of the ways Philips is exploring the theme of oncology diagnostics is through their HealthWorks innovation hub in Cambridge, MA. They've chosen nine teams to join their start-up program this February. Most of the start-ups address specific aspects in cancer diagnosis or care with potential links to the platforms of Philips Oncology Informatics. They also included entrepreneurs working in the fields of radiation oncology and digital pathology to create a comprehensive and exciting cohort. Start-ups in this cohort will get the opportunity to team up with a unique blend of leaders and innovators from academia, medicine, venture capital and private and public sector institutions in order to solve one of the world’s toughest healthcare challenges.