Gradient performance in tumor characterization at Vanderbilt University Institute of Imaging Science

By Philips ∙ Featuring: Junzhong Xu, PhD ∙ Mar 08, 2024 ∙ 3 min

Dr. Junzhong Xu, Director of Cancer Imaging Research at the Vanderbilt University Institute of Imaging Science discusses the development of MR cell size imaging [1] utilizing diffusion MRI. The imaging technique provides real-time data on cell size, density, and membrane permeability and gradient strength is crucial for accurate measurements. The technology's ability to differentiate recurrent brain tumors from radiation injuries and track cell changes associated with chemotherapy-induced apoptosis is groundbreaking.

“Our ability to detect accurate mean cell size in tumors relies on the gradient strength we have. The stronger gradients we have, the more accurate and reliable measurements we can make. We will develop and validate a more advanced technology to evaluate tumors more comprehensively.”

Junzhong Xu, PhD
Director of Cancer Imaging Research
Vanderbilt University Institute of Imaging Science

[1] MR cell size imaging is being developed by the VUIIS and is not a product.

