As health systems face stronger cost pressure, consolidations and the shift from fee-for-transaction to fee-for-outcome, new technologies can help improve the quality of care. Collecting data generated by different departments and care settings or from multiple vendors, is key for supporting value-based care.
Consumerization of healthcare is about the changing role of consumers (patients) from being a reactive recipient of care to playing a more proactive role in managing their own health, deciding their insurance plans, being better informed about the choices available and demand more quality of service.
Patient care designed to support efficiency or therapeutic benefit for particular groups of patients, providing medical team the tools to understand complexities of care, and help care teams understand which treatments work best.
Philips Care Collaboration Suite provides a collaborative approach using Philips’ solutions to support data and workflows to help you deliver enhanced and efficient care to the right patient, in the right setting and at the right time.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
