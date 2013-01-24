Anasayfa
Philips - Ana sayfaya gitmek için buraya tıklayın

Terimleri ara

hero home

Rüyalarınıza yeniden kavuşun

Geceleri daha iyi uyuyun. Gündüz daha verimli olun. Arzu ettiğiniz hayatı yaşamanızın zamanı geldi.

 

Belirtiler ile ilgili testimizi cevaplayın
*

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*
*

Ne anlama geliyor?
Final CEE consent

Uyku apnesi hakkında bilgi edinin

 

Uyku apnesi, tedavi edilmediği takdirde ölümcül sonuçlara neden olabilir. Belirtileri ve riskleri öğrenin.

 

Daha fazla bilgi edinin

Yakın zamanda mı teşhis konuldu?

Endişelenmeyin. Uyku apnesiyle başa çıkmak için bilmeniz gerekenler burada.

 

Daha fazla bilgi edinin 
Ücretsiz bilgilendirme broşürü

Ürün ailemizi inceleyin

 

Konforlu ve kolay bir tedavi için geliştirilen maskeler,cihazlar ve yazılım araçları.

 

 

Maskeler Cihazlar

ife with sleep apnea: It was very hard to concentrate.

Uyku apnesiyle hayat: "Konsantre olmak çok zordu."

Encouragement: "Be proactive. Ask your doctor about sleep apnea."

Cesur olun: "Doktorunuza uyku apnesini danışın."

Sorunuz mu var? Bize ulaşın

Uyku apnesi ya da Philips Respironics uyku apnesi ürünleri hakkında sorularınız veya yorumlarınız için bize e-mail gönderebilirsiniz.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand