DigitalDiagnost C90 Ceiling mounted digital radiography solutions

DigitalDiagnost C90

Ceiling mounted digital radiography solutions

The system allows you to comfortably see more patients per day and shorten patient wait times by decreasing the time to diagnosis with innovative tools that help drive workflow efficiency. DigitalDiagnost C90’s live tube head camera, versatile room configurations, and exam automation technologies all help assure outstanding patient throughput.

Teknik özellikler

Eleva Tube Head
Eleva Tube Head
Full color LCD touch display width
  • 30.7 cm (12.1")
Minimum viewing angle in horizontal and vertical viewing field
  • +/- 80°
Control buttons
  • 6 color coded control buttons for directions & light capacitive sensor for three-axis brake-release
Data displayed at the Eleva Tube Head (amongst others)
  • Patient data, preview images, generator settings, live camera image
Height adjustable table
Height adjustable table
Height adjustment
  • 51.5 cm to 91.5 cm (1' 8.3" to 3')
Tabletop dimensions
  • 240 cm × 75 cm (7' 10.5" × 2' 5.5")
Tabletop travel range
  • longitudinal +/- 60 cm (1' 11"") transverse +/- 12 cm (4.7"")
Max. patient load
  • 375 kg (826.7 lb)
Vertical movable stand
Vertical movable stand
Vertical movement range
  • 35 cm to 185 cm (13.8" to 6' 0.8")
Maximum horizontal travel
  • 5.5 m (18' 0.5")
Detector unit dimensions (w × h)
  • 59.6 cm × 57.5 cm (23.5" × 22.6")
Tilt angle
  • horizontal axis –20° to +90°, motorized tilting vertical axis +45° to –23°, manual tilting
Movable ceiling suspension
Movable ceiling suspension
Travel with Comfort Track and Comfort Move
  • longitudinal 3.44 m (11' 3.4")
Travel with fully motorized Comfort Position (optional)
  • longitudinal 3.28 m (10' 9.1")
Ceiling height at source image distance 110 cm (44")
  • 2.83 m to 3.21 m (9' 3.4"’ to 10' 6.4")
Generator
Generator
Mains voltage
  • 380 V / 400 V; 50/60 Hz, 3-phase 480 V; 60 Hz, 3-phase
Nominal power
  • 65 kW or 80 kW
X-ray tube assembly
X-ray tube assembly
Maximum voltage
  • 150 kV
Focal spot 0.6 mm
  • maximum power 33 kW
Focal spot 1.2 mm
  • maximum power 100 kW
Eleva workspot
Eleva workspot
Hard drive
  • 240 GB SSD total
RAM storage capacity
  • 16 GB
Monitor
  • 21.3" LCD color touch monitor
Maximum calibrated brightness
  • 400 cd/m2 +/- 10 %
CD/DVD drive
  • 24x CD reader/writer 8x DVD reader/writer
Large SkyPlate detector
Large SkyPlate detector
Type
  • Digital Cesium Iodite flat detector
Detector size
  • 35 cm × 43 cm (14" × 17")
Active area
  • 34.48 cm × 42.12 cm (13.6" × 16.6")
Image matrix size
  • 2,330 × 2,846 pixel
Pixel size
  • 148 μm
Fixed detector
Fixed detector
Type
  • Digital Cesium Iodite flat detector
Detector size
  • 43 cm × 43 cm (17" × 17")
Active area
  • 42 cm × 42.5 cm (13.6" × 16.6")
Image matrix size
  • 2,840 × 2,874 pixel
Pixel size
  • 148 μm
  • DigitalDiagnost C90 is not for sale in Greater China
  • *Riverain Technologies' ClearRead Bone Suppression : https://www.riveraintech.com/

