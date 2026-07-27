Philips X-ray systems deliver quality images and streamlined, automated workflow that reduces variability and increases efficiency. Vario Focus ensures optimal image resolution through simultaneous use of two focal spots and UNIQUE 2 image processing software provides excellent contrast harmonization with enhanced details. You can shorten exam time with the vertical movable stand that lets you perform projections without moving the patient, and with Smart Collimation Thorax, which automatically adjusting the wall stand detector to the correct height and sets the size of the collimation area.