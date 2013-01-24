The ability to request technical or clinical support on your own terms is one of the most popular features in the portal. That said, not everyone has the permission to request support. The request support feature is reserved only for users with Create Case Authorizations. If you do not see the button to request support, it means you can only view information.
When you request other services the system will require that you identify the Installed Product to proceed.
You may identify an Installed Product based on any of the associated fields (Installed Product number, Installed Product name, Tech ID, Serial Number, Customer Inventory Number and Custom IP Description).
When possible, it is best practice to start the case creation process from the IP detail page.
Select the Priority of your case.
Select the Type of Service.
By default, you are logged as the case contact. However you do have the option to change the case contact.
Enter/confirm call back number.
You can add up to three additional contacts to the case. These contacts will receive an e-mail message upon creation of the case, as well as another email once all service activities have been completed.
Enter your internal case reference number.
Enter subject.
Add as much details of the problem as possible to expedite the service request.
When it is required, for troubleshooting purposes, to include Patient Health Information, please enter this data in the designated ‘Patient Health Information’ field. This information can only be read by authorized Philips employees and is not accessible to portal users.
Files can be uploaded on the Case Detail Page once the case is created.
Click the “Create Case” button.
The next screen is the Case Detail screen created by your submission. Here you can note the Case Number generated by the system. In this example the box, ‘PHI Data’ is checked, because patient data was entered.
Bağlantıya tıklayarak resmi Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") web sitesinden ayrılacaksınız. Bu sitede görülebilecek üçüncü şahıs web sitelerine bağlantılar yalnızca size kolaylık sağlamak amacıyla verilmiştir ve hiçbir şekilde bu bağlantı verilen web sitelerinde sağlanan bilgilerin herhangi bir bağlantısı veya onayını temsil etmez. Philips, herhangi bir üçüncü taraf web sitesi veya burada yer alan bilgilerle ilgili olarak hiçbir beyanda bulunmaz veya garanti vermez.
Bağlantıya tıklayarak resmi Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") web sitesinden ayrılacaksınız. Bu sitede görülebilecek üçüncü şahıs web sitelerine bağlantılar yalnızca size kolaylık sağlamak amacıyla verilmiştir ve hiçbir şekilde bu bağlantı verilen web sitelerinde sağlanan bilgilerin herhangi bir bağlantısı veya onayını temsil etmez. Philips, herhangi bir üçüncü taraf web sitesi veya burada yer alan bilgilerle ilgili olarak hiçbir beyanda bulunmaz veya garanti vermez.