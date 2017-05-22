Terimleri ara

NM Cedars-Sinai Cardiac Suite v2017.22

Advanced cardiac quantification

Provides comprehensive cardiac quantification tools for gated, perfusion, and blood pool SPECT and quantitative PET. ​ The application provides efficient workflow for study interpretation with integration of perfusion and function.

  • Cedars-Sinai Cardiac Suite is a registered trademark of Cedars-Sinai. These functionalities may not be available in all territories. Please contact your Philips representative for more details.

Bağlantıya tıklayarak resmi Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") web sitesinden ayrılacaksınız. Bu sitede görülebilecek üçüncü şahıs web sitelerine bağlantılar yalnızca size kolaylık sağlamak amacıyla verilmiştir ve hiçbir şekilde bu bağlantı verilen web sitelerinde sağlanan bilgilerin herhangi bir bağlantısı veya onayını temsil etmez. Philips, herhangi bir üçüncü taraf web sitesi veya burada yer alan bilgilerle ilgili olarak hiçbir beyanda bulunmaz veya garanti vermez.

