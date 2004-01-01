Terimleri ara

Yeni

CT Liver Analysis​

Advanced Liver segmentation

Benzer ürünler bul

Automatically identifies, segments and quantifies the liver from the portal venous phase of a tri-phase liver scan and classifies the hepatic and portal veins. ​

Bizimle iletişime geçin

Bağlantıya tıklayarak resmi Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") web sitesinden ayrılacaksınız. Bu sitede görülebilecek üçüncü şahıs web sitelerine bağlantılar yalnızca size kolaylık sağlamak amacıyla verilmiştir ve hiçbir şekilde bu bağlantı verilen web sitelerinde sağlanan bilgilerin herhangi bir bağlantısı veya onayını temsil etmez. Philips, herhangi bir üçüncü taraf web sitesi veya burada yer alan bilgilerle ilgili olarak hiçbir beyanda bulunmaz veya garanti vermez.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Bağlantıya tıklayarak resmi Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") web sitesinden ayrılacaksınız. Bu sitede görülebilecek üçüncü şahıs web sitelerine bağlantılar yalnızca size kolaylık sağlamak amacıyla verilmiştir ve hiçbir şekilde bu bağlantı verilen web sitelerinde sağlanan bilgilerin herhangi bir bağlantısı veya onayını temsil etmez. Philips, herhangi bir üçüncü taraf web sitesi veya burada yer alan bilgilerle ilgili olarak hiçbir beyanda bulunmaz veya garanti vermez.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. Tüm hakları saklıdır.

Sitemiz Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome veya Firefox'un en son sürümüyle en iyi şekilde görüntülenebilir.