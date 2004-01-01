Terimleri ara

CT Calcium Scoring​

One-click 3D calcium segmentation

One-click 3D segmentation and quantification for coronary arteries calcifications including mass, Agatston, and volume scores. Discreate results sharing(1) features allows for automatic transfer of structural results between the Workspace and reporting solutions, aimed to reduce reporting time and optimizing AV reporting workflow for improved results.

  • MESA = Multi Ethnic Study of Atherosclerosis.​ (1) The integration of the solution is via IBE services or via customer home-grown solutions. Please contact Philips representative for more details.

