SmartCT Soft Tissue

CT-like visualization

SmartCT Soft Tissue offers a Cone Beam CT (CBCT) acquisition technique augmented with step-by-step guidance, Advanced 3D visualization and measurement tools all accessible on the touch screen module at table side. To support you in acquiring CBCT images first-time right and to streamline your workflow, you are guided through key steps. Once the CBCT scan is successfully performed, the acquired 3D image is automatically displayed in the SmartCT 3D visualization tool with the adequate rendering settings and the 3D measurement tools tailored for the selected 3D protocol.

To help all clinical users achieve superb 3D images, regardless of their level of experience, SmartCT Soft Tissue provides step-by-step guidance and visual aids during acquisition. This includes room set-up, isocentering the system, and suggesting a suitable contrast injection and X-ray acquisition protocol[1].

To help all clinical users achieve superb 3D images, regardless of their level of experience, SmartCT Soft Tissue provides step-by-step guidance and visual aids during acquisition. This includes room set-up, isocentering the system, and suggesting a suitable contrast injection and X-ray acquisition protocol[1].
To help all clinical users achieve superb 3D images, regardless of their level of experience, SmartCT Soft Tissue provides step-by-step guidance and visual aids during acquisition. This includes room set-up, isocentering the system, and suggesting a suitable contrast injection and X-ray acquisition protocol[1].
Once acquired, SmartCT Soft Tissue automatically displays the CBCT image on the touchscreen module and FlexVision within seconds for direct review at tableside[2].

Once acquired, SmartCT Soft Tissue automatically displays the CBCT image on the touchscreen module and FlexVision within seconds for direct review at tableside[2].
Once acquired, SmartCT Soft Tissue automatically displays the CBCT image on the touchscreen module and FlexVision within seconds for direct review at tableside[2].
Using simple tablet gestures, you can carry out advanced measurements and visualizations on the touchscreen at tableside to study the disease in great detail. SmartCT 3D images can help reveal information not apparent on DSA images. This additional information may change diagnosis, treatment planning or treatment delivery, supporting better patient outcomes[3-5].

Using simple tablet gestures, you can carry out advanced measurements and visualizations on the touchscreen at tableside to study the disease in great detail. SmartCT 3D images can help reveal information not apparent on DSA images. This additional information may change diagnosis, treatment planning or treatment delivery, supporting better patient outcomes[3-5].
Using simple tablet gestures, you can carry out advanced measurements and visualizations on the touchscreen at tableside to study the disease in great detail. SmartCT 3D images can help reveal information not apparent on DSA images. This additional information may change diagnosis, treatment planning or treatment delivery, supporting better patient outcomes[3-5].
SmartCT Soft Tissue offers the opportunity to acquire a CBCT using an open trajectory with start and stop positions of +55° to -185°, respectively. This protocol opens the arc to the left side of the patient, allowing for a wider translation of the angiographic table in this direction and shifting the isocenter of the C-arm to the right lateral side of the patient. This enables visualization of off-centered regions of interest (such as the periphery of the liver) in a single sweep[6]. The open arc trajectory can also ease imaging of larger patients.

SmartCT Soft Tissue offers the opportunity to acquire a CBCT using an open trajectory with start and stop positions of +55° to -185°, respectively. This protocol opens the arc to the left side of the patient, allowing for a wider translation of the angiographic table in this direction and shifting the isocenter of the C-arm to the right lateral side of the patient. This enables visualization of off-centered regions of interest (such as the periphery of the liver) in a single sweep[6]. The open arc trajectory can also ease imaging of larger patients.
SmartCT Soft Tissue offers the opportunity to acquire a CBCT using an open trajectory with start and stop positions of +55° to -185°, respectively. This protocol opens the arc to the left side of the patient, allowing for a wider translation of the angiographic table in this direction and shifting the isocenter of the C-arm to the right lateral side of the patient. This enables visualization of off-centered regions of interest (such as the periphery of the liver) in a single sweep[6]. The open arc trajectory can also ease imaging of larger patients.
Dual Phase cone beam CT (CBCT) acquisition is an advanced capability of SmartCT Soft Tissue that allows two CBCT scans to be made automatically on the Azurion system with a user-defined interval and a single contrast injection. High-resolution, high-contrast images are reconstructed within seconds to support fast decisions during procedures. It is commonly used for TACE, where the first phase serves as an arterial phase and the second (delayed) phase shows contrast uptake in the lesions[7,8].

Dual Phase cone beam CT (CBCT) acquisition is an advanced capability of SmartCT Soft Tissue that allows two CBCT scans to be made automatically on the Azurion system with a user-defined interval and a single contrast injection. High-resolution, high-contrast images are reconstructed within seconds to support fast decisions during procedures. It is commonly used for TACE, where the first phase serves as an arterial phase and the second (delayed) phase shows contrast uptake in the lesions[7,8].
Dual Phase cone beam CT (CBCT) acquisition is an advanced capability of SmartCT Soft Tissue that allows two CBCT scans to be made automatically on the Azurion system with a user-defined interval and a single contrast injection. High-resolution, high-contrast images are reconstructed within seconds to support fast decisions during procedures. It is commonly used for TACE, where the first phase serves as an arterial phase and the second (delayed) phase shows contrast uptake in the lesions[7,8].
Dual Phase CBCT is an increasingly used application for stroke diagnosis. A non-contract enhanced CBCT aids the visualization of soft tissue.

Dual Phase CBCT is an increasingly used application for stroke diagnosis. A non-contract enhanced CBCT aids the visualization of soft tissue.
Dual Phase CBCT is an increasingly used application for stroke diagnosis. A non-contract enhanced CBCT aids the visualization of soft tissue.
SmartCT Dual Viewer can take any two volumes from the Azurion System, display them side by side and overlay them to create fusion images to support the physician in assessment and diagnosis. The entire workflow from 3D acquisition protocol selection to image viewing, manipulation, image overlay and post-processing can be done in SmartCT. Dual Viewer in SmartCT allows the user to view and manipulate the volumes at tableside without breaking sterility using the touchscreen module (TSM) or mouse and keyboard.

SmartCT Dual Viewer can take any two volumes from the Azurion System, display them side by side and overlay them to create fusion images to support the physician in assessment and diagnosis. The entire workflow from 3D acquisition protocol selection to image viewing, manipulation, image overlay and post-processing can be done in SmartCT. Dual Viewer in SmartCT allows the user to view and manipulate the volumes at tableside without breaking sterility using the touchscreen module (TSM) or mouse and keyboard.
SmartCT Dual Viewer can take any two volumes from the Azurion System, display them side by side and overlay them to create fusion images to support the physician in assessment and diagnosis. The entire workflow from 3D acquisition protocol selection to image viewing, manipulation, image overlay and post-processing can be done in SmartCT. Dual Viewer in SmartCT allows the user to view and manipulate the volumes at tableside without breaking sterility using the touchscreen module (TSM) or mouse and keyboard.
To help all clinical users achieve superb 3D images, regardless of their level of experience, SmartCT Soft Tissue provides step-by-step guidance and visual aids during acquisition. This includes room set-up, isocentering the system, and suggesting a suitable contrast injection and X-ray acquisition protocol[1].

To help all clinical users achieve superb 3D images, regardless of their level of experience, SmartCT Soft Tissue provides step-by-step guidance and visual aids during acquisition. This includes room set-up, isocentering the system, and suggesting a suitable contrast injection and X-ray acquisition protocol[1].
To help all clinical users achieve superb 3D images, regardless of their level of experience, SmartCT Soft Tissue provides step-by-step guidance and visual aids during acquisition. This includes room set-up, isocentering the system, and suggesting a suitable contrast injection and X-ray acquisition protocol[1].
Once acquired, SmartCT Soft Tissue automatically displays the CBCT image on the touchscreen module and FlexVision within seconds for direct review at tableside[2].

Once acquired, SmartCT Soft Tissue automatically displays the CBCT image on the touchscreen module and FlexVision within seconds for direct review at tableside[2].
Once acquired, SmartCT Soft Tissue automatically displays the CBCT image on the touchscreen module and FlexVision within seconds for direct review at tableside[2].
Using simple tablet gestures, you can carry out advanced measurements and visualizations on the touchscreen at tableside to study the disease in great detail. SmartCT 3D images can help reveal information not apparent on DSA images. This additional information may change diagnosis, treatment planning or treatment delivery, supporting better patient outcomes[3-5].

Using simple tablet gestures, you can carry out advanced measurements and visualizations on the touchscreen at tableside to study the disease in great detail. SmartCT 3D images can help reveal information not apparent on DSA images. This additional information may change diagnosis, treatment planning or treatment delivery, supporting better patient outcomes[3-5].
Using simple tablet gestures, you can carry out advanced measurements and visualizations on the touchscreen at tableside to study the disease in great detail. SmartCT 3D images can help reveal information not apparent on DSA images. This additional information may change diagnosis, treatment planning or treatment delivery, supporting better patient outcomes[3-5].
SmartCT Soft Tissue offers the opportunity to acquire a CBCT using an open trajectory with start and stop positions of +55° to -185°, respectively. This protocol opens the arc to the left side of the patient, allowing for a wider translation of the angiographic table in this direction and shifting the isocenter of the C-arm to the right lateral side of the patient. This enables visualization of off-centered regions of interest (such as the periphery of the liver) in a single sweep[6]. The open arc trajectory can also ease imaging of larger patients.

SmartCT Soft Tissue offers the opportunity to acquire a CBCT using an open trajectory with start and stop positions of +55° to -185°, respectively. This protocol opens the arc to the left side of the patient, allowing for a wider translation of the angiographic table in this direction and shifting the isocenter of the C-arm to the right lateral side of the patient. This enables visualization of off-centered regions of interest (such as the periphery of the liver) in a single sweep[6]. The open arc trajectory can also ease imaging of larger patients.
SmartCT Soft Tissue offers the opportunity to acquire a CBCT using an open trajectory with start and stop positions of +55° to -185°, respectively. This protocol opens the arc to the left side of the patient, allowing for a wider translation of the angiographic table in this direction and shifting the isocenter of the C-arm to the right lateral side of the patient. This enables visualization of off-centered regions of interest (such as the periphery of the liver) in a single sweep[6]. The open arc trajectory can also ease imaging of larger patients.
Dual Phase cone beam CT (CBCT) acquisition is an advanced capability of SmartCT Soft Tissue that allows two CBCT scans to be made automatically on the Azurion system with a user-defined interval and a single contrast injection. High-resolution, high-contrast images are reconstructed within seconds to support fast decisions during procedures. It is commonly used for TACE, where the first phase serves as an arterial phase and the second (delayed) phase shows contrast uptake in the lesions[7,8].

Dual Phase cone beam CT (CBCT) acquisition is an advanced capability of SmartCT Soft Tissue that allows two CBCT scans to be made automatically on the Azurion system with a user-defined interval and a single contrast injection. High-resolution, high-contrast images are reconstructed within seconds to support fast decisions during procedures. It is commonly used for TACE, where the first phase serves as an arterial phase and the second (delayed) phase shows contrast uptake in the lesions[7,8].
Dual Phase cone beam CT (CBCT) acquisition is an advanced capability of SmartCT Soft Tissue that allows two CBCT scans to be made automatically on the Azurion system with a user-defined interval and a single contrast injection. High-resolution, high-contrast images are reconstructed within seconds to support fast decisions during procedures. It is commonly used for TACE, where the first phase serves as an arterial phase and the second (delayed) phase shows contrast uptake in the lesions[7,8].
Dual Phase CBCT is an increasingly used application for stroke diagnosis. A non-contract enhanced CBCT aids the visualization of soft tissue.

Dual Phase CBCT is an increasingly used application for stroke diagnosis. A non-contract enhanced CBCT aids the visualization of soft tissue.
Dual Phase CBCT is an increasingly used application for stroke diagnosis. A non-contract enhanced CBCT aids the visualization of soft tissue.
SmartCT Dual Viewer can take any two volumes from the Azurion System, display them side by side and overlay them to create fusion images to support the physician in assessment and diagnosis. The entire workflow from 3D acquisition protocol selection to image viewing, manipulation, image overlay and post-processing can be done in SmartCT. Dual Viewer in SmartCT allows the user to view and manipulate the volumes at tableside without breaking sterility using the touchscreen module (TSM) or mouse and keyboard.

SmartCT Dual Viewer can take any two volumes from the Azurion System, display them side by side and overlay them to create fusion images to support the physician in assessment and diagnosis. The entire workflow from 3D acquisition protocol selection to image viewing, manipulation, image overlay and post-processing can be done in SmartCT. Dual Viewer in SmartCT allows the user to view and manipulate the volumes at tableside without breaking sterility using the touchscreen module (TSM) or mouse and keyboard.
SmartCT Dual Viewer can take any two volumes from the Azurion System, display them side by side and overlay them to create fusion images to support the physician in assessment and diagnosis. The entire workflow from 3D acquisition protocol selection to image viewing, manipulation, image overlay and post-processing can be done in SmartCT. Dual Viewer in SmartCT allows the user to view and manipulate the volumes at tableside without breaking sterility using the touchscreen module (TSM) or mouse and keyboard.

  • SmartCT R3.0 is subject to regulatory clearance and may not be available in all markets. Contact your sales representative for more details.
  • 1. It is the operator’s responsibility to select the appropriate contrast agent depending on the clinical application. For more information about the indications for use of the contrast agent, refer to the instructions for use of the applicable contrast agent.
  • 2. 3D reconstructions at higher resolution settings may take longer.
  • 3. Ribo et al, Direct Transfer to Angiosuite to Reduce Door-To-Puncture Time in Thrombectomy for Acute Stroke, J Neurointerv Surg , 2018, 10 (3), 221-224
  • 4. Fagan et al., MultiModality 3-dimensional image integration for Congenital Cardiac Catheterization. Methodist Debakey Cardiovasc J. 2014, 10 (2), 68-76
  • 5. Hirotaka Hasegawa et al, Integration of rotational angiography enables better dose planning in Gamma Knife radiosurgery for brain arteriovenous malformations, J Neurosurg (Suppl) 129:17–25, 2018
  • 6. Schernthaner et al., Feasibility of a Modified Cone-Beam CT Rotation Trajectory to Improve Liver Periphery Visualization during Transarterial Chemoembolization, Radiology, 2015carcinoma: comparison with intravenous contrast-enhanced, biphasic, dynamic MDCT. European Radiology. 22(4):872-9. DOI: 10.1007/s00330-011-2324-y
  • 7. Higashihara, H., Osuga, K., Onishi, H., Nakamoto, A., Tsuboyama, T., Maeda, N., … Tomiyama, N. (2012). Diagnostic accuracy of C-arm CT during selective transcatheter angiography for hepatocellular carcinoma: comparison with intravenous contrast-enhanced, biphasic, dynamic MDCT. European Radiology. 22(4):872-9. DOI: 10.1007/s00330-011-2324-y.
  • 8. Loffroy, R., Lin, M., Rao, P., Bhagat, N., Noordhoek, N., Radaelli, A., ... Geschwind, J.F. (2012). Comparing the detectability of hepatocellular carcinoma by C-arm dualphase cone-beam computed tomography during hepatic arteriography with conventional contrast-enhanced magnetic resonance imaging. CardioVascular and Interventional Radiology. 35(1):97-104. DOI: 10.1007/s00270-011-0118-x
  • 9. Miyayama, S., Yamashiro, M., Hashimoto, M. et al. Comparison of Local Control in Transcatheter Arterial Chemoembolization of Hepatocellular Carcinoma ≤6 cm With or Without Intraprocedural Monitoring of the Embolized Area Using Cone-Beam Computed Tomography. Cardiovasc Intervent Radiol 37, 388–395

