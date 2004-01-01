Terimleri ara

SmartSpeed Diffusion - Breast

MR Clinical Applications

Benzer ürünler bul

Philips SmartSpeed delivers image quality and speed at your fingertips. By nature, DWI scans have a low signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) as the signal has decayed by the applied diffusion encoding gradients. To have an adequate image quality multiple diffusion directions are involved which can take a considerable amount of time. With Philips SmartSpeed Diffusion the technology of DWI is integrated in the Philips SmartSpeed Engine to reduce the scan time and improve the SNR of individual diffusion-weighted imaging measurements*.

Bizimle iletişime geçin
  • * Compared to Philips DWI

Bağlantıya tıklayarak resmi Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") web sitesinden ayrılacaksınız. Bu sitede görülebilecek üçüncü şahıs web sitelerine bağlantılar yalnızca size kolaylık sağlamak amacıyla verilmiştir ve hiçbir şekilde bu bağlantı verilen web sitelerinde sağlanan bilgilerin herhangi bir bağlantısı veya onayını temsil etmez. Philips, herhangi bir üçüncü taraf web sitesi veya burada yer alan bilgilerle ilgili olarak hiçbir beyanda bulunmaz veya garanti vermez.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

I understand

Bağlantıya tıklayarak resmi Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") web sitesinden ayrılacaksınız. Bu sitede görülebilecek üçüncü şahıs web sitelerine bağlantılar yalnızca size kolaylık sağlamak amacıyla verilmiştir ve hiçbir şekilde bu bağlantı verilen web sitelerinde sağlanan bilgilerin herhangi bir bağlantısı veya onayını temsil etmez. Philips, herhangi bir üçüncü taraf web sitesi veya burada yer alan bilgilerle ilgili olarak hiçbir beyanda bulunmaz veya garanti vermez.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

I understand
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. Tüm hakları saklıdır.

Sitemiz Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome veya Firefox'un en son sürümüyle en iyi şekilde görüntülenebilir.