Terimleri ara

Dual tuned head coil

MR coil

Benzer ürünler bul

The dual tuned head coil from RAPID Biomedical allow you to perform brain exams, including acquisition of proton and other nuclei (31P, 13C, 23Na), without switching coils, in routine scan times. A full brain study, including both proton (1H) and sodium (23Na) imaging can be completed in 30 minutes, all organized in one ExamCard, using the same dual tuned head coil. A Sodium (23Na) brain scan can be completed in less than 15 minutes. Workflow does not differ from proton imaging. Multi-nuclei imaging and spectroscopy can be run and reconstructed directly from the standard user interface. The ExamCard interface immediately recognizes the dual tuned head coil. And the nucleus is just a scan parameter like any other sequence parameter. Viewing of multi-nuclei images and spectra, as well as sending data to PACS, is fully integrated. Combined with our multi-nuclei specialist package, the dual tuned head coil allows to explore new imaging pathways by integrating multi-nuclei studies in your day-to-day workflow.

Bizimle iletişime geçin

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Brochure (1)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Bağlantıya tıklayarak resmi Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") web sitesinden ayrılacaksınız. Bu sitede görülebilecek üçüncü şahıs web sitelerine bağlantılar yalnızca size kolaylık sağlamak amacıyla verilmiştir ve hiçbir şekilde bu bağlantı verilen web sitelerinde sağlanan bilgilerin herhangi bir bağlantısı veya onayını temsil etmez. Philips, herhangi bir üçüncü taraf web sitesi veya burada yer alan bilgilerle ilgili olarak hiçbir beyanda bulunmaz veya garanti vermez.

I understand

Sitemiz Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome veya Firefox'un en son sürümüyle en iyi şekilde görüntülenebilir.