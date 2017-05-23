Terimleri ara

IntelliVue MX400/MX450 GE Aisys Anesthesia Machine

Mounting solution

Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MX400/MX450 patient monitoring system on a GE Aisys anesthesia machine.

Features
GCX P/N: AG-0018-12 kit includes: 12" (30.5 cm) x 12" (30.5 cm) M Series articulating arm with 6" (15.2 cm) down post for a Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and swivel adjustment. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; monitor mounting bracket; Camlock mounting plate for AGM or G5; top plate with Camlock rails for mounting AGM or G5.

Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: sales@gcx.com
URL: https://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180

