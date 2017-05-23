IntelliVue MX400/MX450 GE Aisys Anesthesia Machine

Bağlantıya tıklayarak resmi Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") web sitesinden ayrılacaksınız. Bu sitede görülebilecek üçüncü şahıs web sitelerine bağlantılar yalnızca size kolaylık sağlamak amacıyla verilmiştir ve hiçbir şekilde bu bağlantı verilen web sitelerinde sağlanan bilgilerin herhangi bir bağlantısı veya onayını temsil etmez. Philips, herhangi bir üçüncü taraf web sitesi veya burada yer alan bilgilerle ilgili olarak hiçbir beyanda bulunmaz veya garanti vermez.
GCX P/N: AG-0018-12 kit includes:
12" (30.5 cm) x 12" (30.5 cm) M Series articulating arm with 6" (15.2 cm) down post for a Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and swivel adjustment. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; monitor mounting bracket; Camlock mounting plate for AGM or G5; top plate with Camlock rails for mounting AGM or G5.
IntelliVue MX400/MX450: GE Aisys Mounting Kit
