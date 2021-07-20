IntraSight Mobile is an easy-to-use, small footprint, digital IVUS imaging and physiology system, designed for peripheral vascular and coronary procedures, operable directly from the sterile field. This is available for the hospital, office-based lab, and ambulatory surgery center environment.
Intuitive user interface
The IntraSight Mobile system features an intuitive interface for optimal ease of use as well as guided workflows and uniform controls to simplify staff training.
The IntraSight Mobile system features an intuitive interface for optimal ease of use as well as guided workflows and uniform controls to simplify staff training. With simplified annotations by procedure: venous, arterial, AV access, thoracic and abdominal.
Demonstration mode
Designed to facilitate training and quickly onboard new users and maintain staff proficiency featuring a venous compression case.
Sterile field control with Touch Screen Module (TSM)
Only Philips offers the plug-and-play simplicity of digital IVUS and physiology with a touchscreen control from the sterile field to get data and patient information faster.
Only Philips offers the plug-and-play simplicity of digital IVUS and physiology with a touchscreen control from the sterile field to get data and patient information faster. Quickly navigate and measure with the ease of using a tablet. Flexible mounting arm has the TSM always within reach. Run an entire case table side with the TSM.
IVUS helps with disease assessment
IVUS imaging helps physicians assess disease markers including plaque burden percentage, lesion location and morphology, calcium volume, and the presence of thrombus.
IVUS imaging helps physicians assess disease markers including plaque burden percentage, lesion location and morphology, calcium volume, and the presence of thrombus. It also enables analysis of crucial parameters – like luminal cross-sectional measurements – and aid in disease diagnosis.
Grayscale enhances angiography procedures
Grayscale enhances angiography procedures by enabling detailed views.
Grayscale enhances angiography procedures by enabling detailed views. Angiography produces a shadow gram of contrast, while IVUS visualizes extent and location of plaque, enabling precise disease assessment, vessel and optimal stent placement.
ChromaFlo stent apposition assessment
ChromaFlo highlights blood flow red for easy assessment of stent apposition, lumen size, and more.
ChromaFlo highlights blood flow red for easy assessment of stent apposition, lumen size, and more. Appropriate for peripheral vessels, including superficial femoral artery and iliac artery. It is designed to make lumen size and stent apposition instantly recognizable and helps identify branches, dissections and plaque.
The IntraSight Mobile system features an intuitive interface for optimal ease of use as well as guided workflows and uniform controls to simplify staff training.
The IntraSight Mobile system features an intuitive interface for optimal ease of use as well as guided workflows and uniform controls to simplify staff training. With simplified annotations by procedure: venous, arterial, AV access, thoracic and abdominal.
Only Philips offers the plug-and-play simplicity of digital IVUS and physiology with a touchscreen control from the sterile field to get data and patient information faster.
Only Philips offers the plug-and-play simplicity of digital IVUS and physiology with a touchscreen control from the sterile field to get data and patient information faster. Quickly navigate and measure with the ease of using a tablet. Flexible mounting arm has the TSM always within reach. Run an entire case table side with the TSM.
IVUS helps with disease assessment
IVUS imaging helps physicians assess disease markers including plaque burden percentage, lesion location and morphology, calcium volume, and the presence of thrombus.
IVUS imaging helps physicians assess disease markers including plaque burden percentage, lesion location and morphology, calcium volume, and the presence of thrombus. It also enables analysis of crucial parameters – like luminal cross-sectional measurements – and aid in disease diagnosis.
ChromaFlo highlights blood flow red for easy assessment of stent apposition, lumen size, and more.
ChromaFlo highlights blood flow red for easy assessment of stent apposition, lumen size, and more. Appropriate for peripheral vessels, including superficial femoral artery and iliac artery. It is designed to make lumen size and stent apposition instantly recognizable and helps identify branches, dissections and plaque.
