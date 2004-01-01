Terimleri ara

Lumify

iOS iPad 9.7" Case

Philips designed protective phone case for iPad 9.7 inch which allows for the connection of the Lumify iOS Power Module. Contains one Philips designed iPad case for 9.7 inch models.

Lumify offers unprecedented flexibility, enabling teams to use their Apple devices in just a few steps. Make your iOS device compatible for Philips Ultrasound Lumify system with Lumify Power Module (LPM), Lumify Rigid cables, Lumify Flex cables, Lumify mounting plate, Philips Lumify iOS App. Upon ordering the necessary Lumify iOS accessories are packaged together and ready to use with your compatible iOS devices.

