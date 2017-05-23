Anasayfa
Single-patient, adhesive-free, neonatal/infant/adult SpO₂ wrap sensor Pulse oximetry supplies

Single-patient, adhesive-free, neonatal/infant/adult SpO₂ wrap sensor

Pulse oximetry supplies

The Philips M1134A adhesive-free, single-patient wrap pulse oximetry sensor is designed to protect delicate skin while delivering a high-quality signal. It can be used on the foot or hand for neonates under 3 kg (6.6 lbs), on the big toe or thumb of children from 10-20 kg (22-44 lbs), and on the finger of adults over 40 kg (88 lbs).

Features
Supports protection of delicate skin

Cushioned and adhesive-free

When adhesive is contraindicated, turn to the M1134A adhesive-free wrap sensor. The soft, foam material provides a cushioned surface for patients with delicate skin, including neonates, geriatric patients and patients with burn injuries.
Long life

A single sensor for an average length of stay

The M1134A SpO₂ sensor is designed to be used on a single patient for an average length of stay.
Service and support

Committed to you

From sensor selection to ordering and training, we’re committed to providing you with excellent support. Check out our website or contact your local representative to learn more about the advantages of working with Philips.
Reduces signal interference

Designed for FAST-SpO₂

Our pulse oximetry sensors are designed specifically for Philips proprietary FAST-SpO₂ (Fourier Artifact Suppression Technology) algorithm. Together, they reduce effects from patient movement, electronic interference, ambient light and low perfusion.

Teknik özellikler

Product details
Patient Application
  • Neonate; Child; Adult
Replaces Product
  • M1134A
Recommended patient weight
  • <lt/>3 kg; 10-20 kg; <gt/>40 kg
Cable Length
  • 90 cm (35.4'')
Use with Philips Equipment
  • 863265, 863276, 863278, M1020B, M2703A, M2704A, M2705A, M3001A, M3002A, M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, M8102A, M8105A, M8105AS
Latex-free
  • Yes
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non-sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Product category
  • SpO₂
Product type
  • Sensor
Application site
  • Finger (adult); big toe/thumb (child); foot/hand (neonate)
Packaging unit
  • 20 sensors
Adapter cable compatibility
  • M1943A; M1943AL
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-patient use
Application site
  • Finger (Adult); Big Toe/Thumb (Child); Foot/Hand (Neonate)

