C5-1 Broadband curved array transducer with PureWave crystal technology

C5-1

Broadband curved array transducer with PureWave crystal technology

Learn more about the Philips C5-1 broadband curved array transducer with PureWave crystal technology in the specification table below.

Features
Technology: Broadband

Number of elements: 160

Frequency range: 5-1 MHz

