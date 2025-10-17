Disclaimer

Not all features are available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representatives for full details.

*Weight is approximate with pads, cable, and battery

**A new fully-charged battery at 20⁰ C (68⁰ F) provides power for at least 5 hours of monitoring (ECG, EtCO₂, SpO₂ and temperature continuously monitored and NBP sampled every 15 minutes) followed by 20 full-energy charge/shock cycles).

May not be available in all markets. Not available for sale in the USA. Please check with your local Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.