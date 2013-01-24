This major upgrade unleashes the full power of our nSIGHT Imaging architecture by incorporating image quality advances across our complete suite of transducers and a wide range of applications.
EPIQ 7C is the new direction for premium ultrasound, featuring an exceptional level of clinical performance to meet the challenges of today’s most demanding cardiovascular practices.
MaxVue high definition display
xMATRIX for leading-edge ultrasound transducer technology
PureWave Imaging for technically difficult patients
nSIGHT Imaging is a totally different approach to ultrasound
iSCAN for automatic image optimization
Advanced user experience
Tablet-like touch interface for easier navigation
Excellent ergonomics may help reduce repetitive stress injuries
Amazing mobility helps you do studies everywhere
Multimodality DICOM is integrated for easy reviewing
Library quiet for small examination rooms
Anatomical Intelligence turns images into answers
HeartModelAI is a new premier Anatomically Intelligent Ultrasound (AIUS) application that automatically detects, segments and quantifies the left ventricle and left atrium volumes and ejection fraction, from the same Live 3D volume.
