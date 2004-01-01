Terimleri ara

NM NeuroQ Amyloid​

Assessing Amyloid plaque

Designed to help clinicians assess the presence or absence of Amyloid plaque in the brain. Provides quantitative analysis tools for Brain PET scans using Amyvid, NeuraCeq and Vizamyl agents.

  • NeuroQ is a trademark of Syntermed. These functionalities may not be available in all territories. Please contact your Philips representative for more details.

